Wes Bergmann Calls Out Star Appearing on ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’

On July 14, MTV announced the new season of “The Challenge” and released the full cast list for the show, which will see 19 rookies make their debut on the show. While many of the rookies will be completely new to “Challenge” fans, some of them are well-known figures from popular reality shows, like “Survivor: Island of the Idols” winner Tommy Sheehan.

Tommy didn’t waste any time diving into “The Challenge” world, as soon after his cast photo was released, he got into an exchange with “Challenge” legend Wes Bergmann. Although Wes is not appearing on “Spies, Lies and Allies,” he’s still very much involved in discussing the show online and gave his thoughts on Tommy’s casting.

Wes was likely already familiar with Tommy because he said during “Double Agents” that his wife is a major “Survivor” fan and was the one to tell him to partner with Natalie Anderson on season 36. The two-time champ shared Tommy’s cast photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, “When you head to Target to get ‘Wes from The Challenge’, but you accidentally type Wal-Mart into the GPS…”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Wes & Tommy Spent Some Time Trolling Each Other Back & Forth on Social Media

The Instagram photo was quickly noticed by Tommy, who shared it to his own Stories with several laughing emojis and it set off a flurry of good-natured jabs between the two. Here were some of the photos Wes shared about Tommy:

Wes shared side-by-side comparisons of the two ginger-haired, bearded men using a photo from “Total Madness” and Tommy’s photo from “Spies, Lies and Allies.” In one, he wrote, “Instagram vs Reality” while in the other he wrote, “How it started vs How it’s going.” He also shared several other similar memes.

However, not to be outdone, Tommy shared several photos of his own on his story, including a photo referencing an iconic “Challenge” moment when Wes was carried by his partner Kenny Santucci, another photo referencing Wes’s rivalry with Johnny Bananas and a jab at the moment Wes was hit in the face by a shoe thrown by CT Tamburello on “Double Agents.” Here are some of the photos on Tommy’s Story:

Wes showed that he was good-natured about the whole exchange as he shared some of Tommy’s jabs, saying on one, “I guess I deserved this.” On another photo, he wrote, “Wow, I didn’t know they taught photoshop in the fourth grade,” referencing Tommy’s job as a school teacher.

Wes Will Not Be on Season 37 as He Previously Announced He Has Other Commitments

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to see this friendly rivalry between the two reality stars on screen, at least not on “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” as Wes won’t be appearing on this season. While “Double Agents” was still filming, Wes announced that he would be missing the next season because of other commitments.

He said the timing wouldn’t work for him as his company BetaBlox is working on a major project this summer, a full-season reality TV show that will feature several companies and entrepreneurs developing their businesses in a startup incubator, according to Startland News. Luckily for fans of the two-time champ, he didn’t announce his retirement from “The Challenge” yet so there is still hope that he might return for future seasons of the reality show.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’