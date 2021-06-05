‘The Challenge’ Champ Would Love to Be on ‘Survivor’: ‘Looks Like Paradise’

All ten episodes of the first season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” including the reunion, are now available on Paramount Plus and the winner of the season has now revealed another reality TV show they’d like to try their hand at. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the winner of “The Challenge: All Stars.”

Yes Duffy, whose win on “All Stars” was his second for the franchise after winning “Challenge 2000” more than two decades ago, made the comment on Twitter shortly after his win was revealed. Yes shared an article from Inside Survivor about casting “Challenge” stars on “Survivor” and he wrote, “@TheMarkLong and @mtvrrdarrell told me this has my name written all over it. Hmmmmm…Thoughts? Looks like paradise to me. #TheChallengeAllstars @SurvivorMTV @survivorcbs.”

There’s no word yet on whether that might happen at some point in the future as “Survivor” doesn’t tend to cast reality stars from other shows. The host of “Survivor,” Jeff Probst, revealed that the next season, season 41, will premiere in the fall of 2021. While another season of “The Challenge: All Stars” has not yet been announced, Yes has also said he would be interested to return for that.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Yes Hinted That He’d Be Willing to Return for Another Season of the Show

There has been no official announcement regarding a second season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” but several hints have been dropped that casting may already be underway for it. One alum of “The Real World: Hawaii” and “The Challenge,” Amaya Brecher, tweeted that she’d been called about appearing on the second season but declined.

After winning the inaugural season of the spinoff show, Yes revealed that he’d be willing to return for another one. Yes shared on Instagram a photo of himself celebrating his win with his family and he wrote in the caption, “I got the crown. And if you want it you gotta come get it.”

He also replied to a fan who asked if he would be willing to compete on the main “Challenge” show. Yes wrote, “Thanks. I love your enthusiasm. Easier said than done. There are some dedicated experienced cats on there. I take it one day at a time, and not gonna talk shit today. Maybe tomorrow though!!”

Yes Recently Said ‘The Challenge’ Changed His Life & Shared His Thoughts About Winning the Show

After his win, Yes told For the Win in an interview that he would be interested in competing on “The Challenge” again, especially if there was an opportunity to face off against the main show’s competitors. He said, “This is a whole new chapter and I feel like a whole new rookie in a way.” He said:

Mark talks about new school vs. old school, some Challenge Super Bowl he’d like to see. I’d love to see it and be it too. I’m all in! This has helped transform my life and I really appreciate what everyone’s been throwing at this. I’m excited to see what’s next and be a part of it if the opportunity comes up.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’