MTV VMAs 2021 Presenters: Who Is Presenting the Awards?

A star-studded lineup of presenters will take the stage when the “Video Music Awards” – or “VMAs” – return tonight, September 12, on MTV.

Four days ahead of the ceremony, MTV announced presenters who include musicians, actors, models and athletes.

The presenters for the 2021 VMAs are AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles and Travis Barker.

They will join this year’s host – rapper and singer Doja Cat. The “VMAs” will broadcast live from the Barclays Center at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 “VMAs”:

Who Is Performing?

Barker is pulling double duty at this year’s “Video Music Awards,” with MTV announcing the Blink-182 musician will join the previously reported Machine Gun Kelly to debut their new song, “papercuts.”

The other headline-worthy performances include Camila Cabello singing her song “Don’t Go Yet,” Olivia Rodrigo singing the hit song “good 4 u,” and Lorde debuting a song from her project “Solar Power.”

Viewers should expect some collaborations, with the former host of “The Voice,” Alicia Keys joining Swae Lee for a performance of their new song “LALA!” Shawn Mendes and Tainy will take the stage for their song “Summer of Love.”

Other performances include Chlöe, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and the Kid Laroi, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Twenty One Pilots, Ozana, Normani and Ed Sheeran.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@FooFighters will receive the Global Icon Award at this year's #VMAs Witness History in the Making. Sunday, September 12 on @MTV 🌎🤘 pic.twitter.com/uOKDRi4jRm — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 19, 2021

MTV announced on August 19, 2021, that the Foo Fighters would be receiving the Global Icon Award, which “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond. The VMAs will honor the global icon who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve.”

The group will perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2007.

Who Are the Nominees?

Many of this year’s performers have also been nominated, with Bieber leading the pack. According to MTV, he is up for nine awards including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year.

Following closely behind is Megan Thee Stallion who is up for seven awards at Sunday’s ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. BTS and Giveon are also nominated for seven awards.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B follow with six nominations each and Drake and Dua Lipa are nominated for five awards each.

A full list of nominations can be found here.

Fans were able to vote “across 14 general-natural categories” – which included Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration- until September 3, 2021, MTV reported. Other nominations opened later, with voting for Best New Artist available through the show’s broadcast.

How to Watch

The 2021 Video Music Awards will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the ceremony will simultaneously air on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and the CW.

READ NEXT: How Long Is the VMAs 2021 Show Tonight?