Mushroom on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Mushroom contestant on The Masked Singer performs for the first time this season in the “Group C Premiere” episode, airing on October 28.

Though we won’t know the Mushroom’s celebrity identity until they get eliminated and their mask comes off, each performance brings with it new clues and guesses about who the masked singer might be. Here’s what we know so far:

Mushroom on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Who wants 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 #MushroomMask clues? 🍄 They're taking #TheMaskedSinger stage after the World Series! pic.twitter.com/FtDyGivA15 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) October 27, 2020

Ahead of the season premiere, each of the anonymous contestants shared a “sneak peek” clue about their secret identity. The Mushroom teased: “If you want to know who’s behind the mask, you’ll need to figure out who’s under my hats.” The phrase “wearing many hats” is said about someone who does a lot of different things. Could the celebrity be known for more than one profession?

Sideserf Cake Studio created a jaw-dropping cake modeled after the Mushroom masked character. Does the celebrity behind the mask have ties to Natalie Sideserf?

FOX’s description for this newest season of The Masked Singer drops some hints about the cast and their collective accomplishments, revealing, “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accolade is attributed to the celebrity behind the Mushroom mask?

In the Mushroom’s first clue package, a number of visual clues stood out: a hat, a man dressed like a mask, a microphone, a watering pale, a rake, a radish, and a cityscape.

“In the shroom where it happens.” There were some other references to the musical Hamilton, which Nicole Scherzinger pointed out.

The Mushroom performed “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell, with tulips and other flowers in the background.

When asked why they chose to perform as the Mushroom, they said, “Earth is such a beautiful place and as the Mushroom, I want to remind everyone that we are all connected.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Mushroom Guesses

After the Mushroom’s first performance, the judges’ guesses were all over the place. Nicole guessed Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, or Donald Glover. Ken Jeong guess Usher and Jenny McCarthy guessed Frank Ocean.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

