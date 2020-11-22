Mustafa Nadarević Dead: Legendary Bosnian Actor Dies After Lung Cancer Battle

Mustafa Nadarević, the legendary Bosnian actor, has died at the age of 77, according to Croatia Week, which announced the news of November 22.

What is the cause of death? Nadarevic had been fighting lung cancer, and was recently sent home for care in Zagreb after time in the hospital, Croatia Week reported.

He was an acting icon in the former Yugoslavia who appeared in more than 70 films. According to the site Vecer, he told the public he had lung cancer earlier this year. He had told a friend recently that he was feeling better, but that he was staying isolated at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the site reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nadarevic Was Named One of Croatia’s Best Male Movie Stars Ever

Ode nam legenda..😢 R.I.P. g. Mustafa Nadarevic..velikan glume.. pic.twitter.com/IMAbrzjXT2 — Tatjana Ohm (@OhmTatjana) November 22, 2020



According to his IMDB profile, Mustafa Nadarevic was born on May 2, 1943 in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia.

He was married to Slavica Radovic, who died of breast cancer, and had three children, IMDB reports, adding that he was ranked #6 by a Croatian film magazine on a list for the “best Croatian Male Movie Stars of All Time.”

He received a life achievement award in 2014.

People offered tributes on social media after hearing about his death. “2020 claim another legends life. By far the worst year. RIP Mustafa Nadarevic,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

He once explained how happy he was in life, according to the site, N1.

“There are usually a lot of sleep problems at this age. Otherwise I’m…a night bird,” he said.

“All my life I’ve only worked at night, when kids and women go to bed, then I work. So it has remained with me to this day and then it has agreed with my advanced years. I take my job like any other job, plumber, driver, doctor … All people do their job the best they can. The only thing that happens to us actors is that some actors succeed more than others, in fact they have more luck. Happiness is your happiness. it is something most wonderful. We don’t know when he comes. You need to know how to recognize happiness, I often recognize it, and in the choice of roles, and I see now that I am really happy that I got that role.”

It Was Nadarevic’s Role in a Sitcom That Many People Remember

The actor’s filmography was lengthy. According to Croatia Week, he starred in such films as Miris dunja (1982), When Father Was Away on Business (1985), Reflections (1987), Kuduz (1989), Savršeni krug (1997), Days and Hours (2004), Mirage (2004), and Halima’s Path (2012).

His IMDB profile says he was known for the films Glembajevi (1988), Silent Gunpowder (1990) and Washed Out (1995).

However, the site noted that it was on television that he might be best remembered.

He played the character Izet Fazlinović in a Bosnian sitcom called Lud, zbunjen, normalan.

According to Vecer, he said this about his illness: “When I realized that illness is a part of life, I accepted it. If you accept something with love, you can also overcome a serious illness.” He said it was important to see a doctor, though: “Don’t be primitive like me, don’t be afraid of doctors. If they examine you at the right time, you have a better chance of recovery.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin Election Commissioners Clash Over Trump Recount Request.