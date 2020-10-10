Hallmark’s ‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’: The Cast Filmed in These Beautiful Canadian Locations

Hallmark is premiering a new fall movie on Saturday, October 10, 2020 called My Best Friend’s Bouquet. The movie stars Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film and where it was filmed. This article may have very minor spoilers in terms of photos and behind-the-scenes pictures.

If you’d like to discuss this movie after you see it or stay updated on Hallmark news, join us in the Hallmark Movies Facebook group.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet first premieres on October 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

After the premiere, the movie will air again on October 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern, October 13 at 8 p.m., October 17 at 5 p.m., October 18 at 10 a.m., and October 22 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Josie Hughes is a hopeless romantic who believes in the kind of romance in black-and-white movies where the leading lady finds her one true love and gets swept off her feet. She also believes the wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person when tossed by the bride, as proven time and again at weddings dating back to her childhood. But single Josie ends up with the bouquet at her friend Emma’s wedding instead of their not-single friend Athena and fears she’s wrecked her chances of getting engaged.”

‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’ Was Filmed in Harrison Hot Springs, Canada & Other Locations in British Columbia

My Best Friend’s Bouquet was filmed in Canada in July, according to IMDb. The movie was also known as Neverbrides during filming.

Harrison Hot Springs & Agassiz Were Filming Locations for the Movie

BC Local News reported that locations for the shooting included Naismith Avenue and Muddy Waters Cafe on Esplanade Avenue in Harrison Hot Springs. Harrison Hot Springs is a town in British Columbia located at the southern end of Harrison Lake. It’s in the Fraser Valley.

The Progress reported that Agassiz was another big filming location for the movie. Agassiz is a small community in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia.

The Wedding Was Filmed at Fraser River Lodge

The wedding itself was filmed at Fraser River Lodge, and other scenes were filmed in Vancouver, The Progress reported.

Ivan Hayden, an executive producer, told BC Local News that he really enjoyed filming in that region. “I would come back here in a heartbeat,” he said. “…The community has been fantastic and obviously the sights are breathtaking. They’re good, Canadian people. We’re all Canadians working. We know it’s an inconvenience to be filming, taking up parking spots and things, but we really appreciate it.”

The Fraser River Lodge is an adventure resort in British Columbia, according to its website. They host weddings, corporate retreats, outdoor adventures, and more.

So if you’re wanting to experience the scenery of the movie, this would be a great place to visit.

They Took Numerous Precautions for COVID-19

The film had numerous safety measures in place for COVID-19. The crew and cast were located in the same hotel for two weeks while filming, after initially filming in Vancouver, Rose told Media Village.

Rose said: “British Columbia handles COVID very well. Their infection rate is super-low… (Harrison’s) gorgeous, with hot springs and a lake, and mountains. We got to do normal things again, and all had so much fun. A lot of what you see in the movie is we really did all just fall in love with each other. There was one pub in the town, and they gave us the backroom to take over, and as someone entered we’d clap for them.”

The scenery was beautiful for the film.

Casey Manderson shared this behind-the-scenes video from one of the last days of filming. He described the filming location as being in a “quiet, secluded town for 3 weeks.”

Here’s another fun behind-the-scenes photo.

Meet The Cast for ‘My Best Friend’s Bouquet’

Chaley Rose stars as Josie. Her credits include Holiday Heist, Lucifer, Dinner for Two, Code Black, Filthy Preppy Teen$ (Tarcher), Nashville (Zoey Dalton for 28 episodes), Stitchers, 36 Saints, Anger Management, and more. She starred in last year’s Hallmark Christmas movie, A Christmas Duet.

Nathan Witte stars as Alex. His many credits include Batwoman (Agent Robles), Love at the Sunset Terrace, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Charmed (Godric), Nancy Drew, A Christmas Miracle, Realization (Alex), Hailey Dean Mystery, The Perfect Pickup, Riverdale, Every Day is Christmas, Chesapeake Shores, A Million Little Things, The Art of Us, Travelers, Motive, June in January, Continuum, Smallville, and much more.

Rebecca Olson (above left) is Athena. Her credits include Love Guaranteed, Siren, Just My Type, Tempting Fate, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Final Vision, Still/Born, Kindergarten Cop 2 (Katja), Garage Sale Mysteries, Rush, and more.

Casey Manderson (above center) is Brian. His credits include Christmas Unleashed, Project Blue Book, Love Take Two, A Winter Princess, Rachel, Under the Autumn Moon, The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells, The Mistletoe Inn, The Dangers of Online Dating, Garage Sale Mystery, Alcatraz, HIccups, The Ennead (Cats), You’re Bacon Me Crazy, and more.

Luisa D’Oliveira (above right) is Emma. Her credits include The 100 (Emori), Supergirl (Elena Torres), The Twilight Zone, Channel Zero (Amy Welch), Motive (Maria Snow), Rookie Blue, Cracked, The Secret Circle, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Stranger with My Face, Supernatural, and more.

Thomas Cadrot (above left) is Ted. His credits include Firefly Lane, In the Key of Love, The Good Doctor, Noelle, iZombie, The Murders, FIFA 19, Charmed, A Midsummer’s Nightmare, Once Upon a Time, The Flash, Star Trek Beyond, The Tomorrow People, Arrow, and more.

Jaime M. Callica is Will. His credits include Ruthless (Brian), Upside-Down Magic, Wedding Every Weekend, Love Is a Piece of Cake, Nancy Drew, Merry Liddle Christmas, The Perfect Pickup, UnREAL (Xavier), Secret Millionaire, Sorry I Broke Your Heart, Imaginary Mary, The Romeo Section, Motive, Wayward Pines (Simeon), Almost Human (Officer Loeb), and more.

Also in the movie are:

Donna (Sarah -Jane Redmond)

Francesca Bianchi (Marissa)

Cardi Wong (Taye)

Jeb Beach (Barista Dave)

Kevan Ohtsji (Preston Yates)

Adil Zaidi (Recruiter)

Natalie von Rotsburg (Aunt Susan)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on the latest Hallmark news shared by this author? Sign up for email updates here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule