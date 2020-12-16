Viral TikTok Star Nathan Apodaca Dances to ‘I Will Survive’ After COVID-19 Positive Test

Nathan Apodaca, the TikTok sensation who went viral for a video showing him drinking Ocean Spray juice while skateboarding to work as he listened to Fleetwood Mac, has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in an Instagram post. He goes by the name @420doggface208 on TikTok, but some people know him as doggface208.

Apodaca posted a screenshot of his positive COVID-19 test on Instagram, where he goes by the handle doggface208. “Dis Bitch got me plz send prayers 🙏 appreciate you all stay blessed #ishallovercome #inthenameofjesus I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THATS WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE 🙏” he wrote.

People quickly filled up the comment thread with well wishes. “You’ve BEEN in my prayers, King. Covid doesn’t stand a chance… you’ll kick the sh** out of it too like you did with #2020,” wrote one.

The post accrued more than 300,000 likes in just six hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Apodaca’s Rep Also Confirmed the Diagnosis as He Danced to ‘I Will Survive’ in His Livingroom

Apodaca posted another video in which he sings and dances to the song, I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor. He also showed that he was eating a bowl of soup. He wrote, “I will survive #420souljahz #ec #high #smiles #king #pothead #cloud9 #staylifted #dopeboy #saywha #f***covid.”

According to People Magazine, Apodaca’s representative also confirmed the positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The Idaho-based Apodaca “started experiencing symptoms including a headache, fever, coughing, congestion and difficulties in breathing shortly after returning home from Los Angeles,” wrote People.

TMZ reported that his fiancee also has COVID-19, and that Apodaca believes he got the virus traveling back and forth to Los Angeles for new projects. He got the results back on Monday, December 14.

Apodaca Went Viral Drinking Cranberry Juice While Skateboarding

Fleetwood mac skater drinking juice but it's the full songthat about it 2020-10-02T23:37:39Z

The video that made Apodaca TikTok famous showed him drinking Ocean Spray while long-boarding as Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” played in the background. He was on the way to work when he filmed the TikTok, and his car had broken down, which was why he took a skateboard. His TikTok fame led Ocean Spray to give him a new car. He was living in an RV before his fame allowed him the means to purchase a new house, People reported.

He has 6.2 million followers on his TikTok page. The cranberry juice video has been shared on YouTube, where it has millions of views.

“So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed. vibe on world,” he wrote on Twitter.

So thanks for the love and support an here it is my original video same as all going around but yes thanks for the love n donations it’s very appreciated an much needed 🤙🏼 vibe on world pic.twitter.com/gkCgc1U9As — *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) September 27, 2020

“Im at peace – using this to sleep,” wrote one fan. “Who would think the most inspiring thing in 2020 would be a man riding a skateboard to work while drinking cranberry juice,” wrote another. “How is it a middle-age man with a bottle of cranberry juice and a longboard and old beats can make me realize what it was like to be a kid???” another person wrote in admiration.

Another person wrote, “I am so happy for all the good fortune happening now for this guy. ❤”

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say