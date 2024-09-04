Bravo Reality Show Star Breaks Down Over ‘Unexpected Death’: Report

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Nathan Gallagher opened up about an “unexpected death” of a “loved one,” according to E! News.

The deckhand’s revelation came during the September episode of the Bravo series, the publication reported, adding that he was “in tears” as he discussed the death.

Gallagher told castmates that “one of his best friends died while he was away at sea—and he was understandably devastated.”

“So, I get this text saying that my friend has passed away from cancer,” he said on the show, according to E! News. “I knew he had cancer, but the night before I came to join the boat, we were out drinking. He wasn’t drinking but he seemed okay. Thinking about the memories and things like that, it’s a lot of information to gather at once and I’m just pushing that aside for now.”

Nathan Gallagher Revealed That He Is ‘Really Struggling’ to Cope With the Death

Gallagher opened up even more about the death.

“I don’t know why I’m so sensitive but I’m so sad,” he told Gael while crying, according to E! News. “Who cares if you’re sensitive, man? You’re going through (expletive). It’s okay. You’re allowed to be sad sometimes,” she responded the site reports.

“It’s really (expletive) hard though. I’m really struggling to cope with it,” Gallagher revealed, according to E! News.

“My mom was going through tests for cancer recently. She’s been cleared now, thankfully. I found out through my sister. My mom didn’t tell me directly. Grief and things like this isn’t something we talk about. I definitely tend to push people away. I’m doing what my mom does,” he said on the show, E! News reported.

Gallagher’s friend’s name was not given.

Nathan Gallagher, Who Is From Ireland, Said He Enjoys Making Friends on the Boat

Bravo’s website for “Below Deck Mediterranean” says, “The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges.”

Bravo’s website page for Gallagher says he is from Burtonport, Ireland, and was born on June 19. He has two years of experience “in the yachting industry.”

His “favorite off-boat activities” are described as “Everything to do with boats!” The website lists his “special skills” as “making people laugh.”

Asked what Bravo shows he watches, he listed the “Below Deck franchise and Summer House,” according to the profile page for Gallagher.

Asked, “What do you do in your off time on the boat?” he responded, “I enjoy traveling on my time off. I’m currently saving for a house in Spain, so my time off is limited.”

Asked, “What are the biggest and smallest tips you’ve ever gotten?” Gallagher answered, “The tips I got while on the Mustique (are the biggest). I’ve never received tips like that in my life,” the Bravo website says.

The website said he was also asked, “What’s one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people?” He responded, “You can make friends with people you’d never make friends with in normal life,” the website says.