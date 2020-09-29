National Coffee Day 2020: Where to Find Deals & Freebies

It’s National Coffee Day 2020! About 62 percent of U.S. adults start their day with that coveted burst of caffeine and more than half of Americans say they prefer a freshly-brewed cup of joe over ready-to-drink coffee, according to statistics from the National Coffee Association.

The coffee holiday is celebrated every year on September 29 and many retailers are getting in on the fun. Read on for information about how some of the country’s larger chains are participating.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts declared on its social media accounts that it was taking over National Coffee Day and renaming it National Dunkin’ Day. Customers can pick up a medium hot or iced coffee for free at any Dunkin’ location, provided they buy something else on the menu to go with it. A spokesperson confirmed with Heavy via email that all restaurants nationwide are offering this discount.

Customers are limited to one free coffee. According to Dunkin’s news release, the deal excludes Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew. Adding an espresso shot or flavoring may be an additional charge. The deal is not available on delivery apps and cannot be combined with other rewards or coupons.

Find Dunkin’ locations here.

Starbucks

The largest coffee chain in the world is offering a future free drink for customers who order beverages today. According to the company’s website, Starbucks is incentivizing coffee drinkers to join its Rewards program on National Coffee Day.

Starbucks Rewards members are encouraged to order a handcrafted beverage, size grande or larger, through the Starbucks app and to order ahead. Customers who do so will earn a free drink on their next visit. The free drink will show up on the customer’s online Rewards account.

Find Starbucks locations here.

Krispy Kreme

What's the best way to make a free ☕️ extra special? With a rewards membership and a FREE🍩! In shop on Sept 29 ONLY! Valid for rewards members only, sign up here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND or download our app. In shop only. Participating US shops & Q&As https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/6n1ku4yoY5 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 26, 2020

Krispy Kreme will give you a free cup of coffee, hot or iced and any size you want, on National Coffee Day. But you have to join the chain’s rewards program to be eligible for a free donut to go with your beverage.

Sweet Rewards members can select any type of donut available at their local restaurant. The coffee and donut deal is available in-store only, and will not be offered through online ordering. Customers are limited to one free coffee and one free donut for the day.

As Krispy Kreme noted on its website, the National Coffee Day deal is limited to participating stores. Shops in Texas, Times Square in New York City, the Atlanta Airport and Kiosk locations are excluded.

Find Krispy Kreme locations here.

Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee is offering a free cup of joe at all of its more than 200 locations on National Coffee Day. Customers can pick up a free 20oz brewed coffee, hot or cold, with the purchase of another menu item. No coupon is required

Find Biggby Coffee locations here.

Peet’s Coffee

According to the National Coffee Association, an estimated 79 percent of Americans brew coffee at home. Peet’s Coffee is offering a deal to help with that. The retailer is selling bags of beans for 25 percent off. Use the code COFFEEDAY20 at checkout.

Find Peet’s Coffee locations here.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is also enticing java lovers with a discount on coffee beans. Customers can get prepackaged beans for 50 percent off with the purchase of a large beverage, according to KIRO-TV.

Find Caribou Coffee locations here.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf chain, which is based in Los Angeles, is offering a free regular-sized coffee to all customers who spend at least $2 on other menu items, according to WFTV. The outlet reported that customers will also get $3 off a $15 purchase through the Postmates app. That deal lasts through October 5.

Find Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations here.

Speedway

Are you on the road for National Coffee Day? Stop for a pick-me-up at a Speedway gas station. The chain is giving away free 16oz coffees from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The deal is good for one coffee per customer.

Find Speedway locations here.

Tim Hortons

Pick up any size coffee at Tim Hortons for just 99 cents today. The deal, which is good for hot or iced coffee, is valid until October 26, according to USA Today. Tim Hortons explains on its website that the 99-cent deal is available only through the store’s app or website, but not on delivery orders. Modifications such as flavoring may cost extra.

Find Tim Hortons locations here.

READ NEXT: Texas Teacher Fired for Wearing Black Lives Matter Mask