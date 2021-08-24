Natti Natasha Releases New Music Video “Noches en Miami” [WATCH]

Natti Natasha shifts her career into high gear with the release of her new music video “Noches en Miami”. But before you start watching the new music video, find out interesting facts about the making of it.

In the video, Natti Natasha joins two friends, including former Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, for a girls night out in Miami. In an organic, nocturnal style, the filming took place over a 12-hour period in 10 different locations allowing the cameras to capture the unique vibe of each location. “We definitely knew how to represent how nights are lived in Miami and we enjoy it in quantity”, said director Marlon Peña, who mentioned that handheld cameras with vintage lenses and various formats were used.

“Nights in Miami” was filmed in popular Wynwood, Miami Beach and Key Biscayne. In addition, in the audiovisuals recorded in a realistic, documentary style, they follow the story of a spiteful woman, played by Natti, who goes out aimlessly on a crazy night in Miami, among friends. Betrayed by alcohol, the video shows her journey of emotions to forget, her internal battles and her moments of liberation through dance.

“Noches en Miami” is the first solo track Natti Natasha has released since the beginning of the year, where she fuses into her sound for the first time ever dancehall with urban rhythms. Additionally, through the lyrics Natti emphasizes the importance of personal healing regardless of how hard things get, “deep down we always know what we must do for our well-being and, in this case, it’s forgetting and moving forward with our life,” expresses Natasha. “While the lyrics of the song tell a story of spite, the rhythm invites us to dance. Hence, that’s the message behind the track: you can’t live in the past, we might go through a couple of hardships, but life goes on so it’s time to dance,” Natty said in a press release.

It is worth mentioning that “Noches en Miami”, characterized by its picturesque and explosive rhythm known as Urban Dance, will be part of his next studio album that will include the songs “Before the Sun comes up” and the global hit “Ram Pam Pam”. as well as the feminine empowerment theme “Las Nenas” and “Philliecito”, among others.

“Nights in Miami” will be part of the new album that will be released very soon. Bellow you can watch “Noches en Miami”





Natti Natasha and Ariadna Gutiérrez were photographed together in bed

This is not the first time that Natti and Ariadna have done something together. In January 2020, Natti and Ariadna were photographed together posing very seductively in bed. The photo was published on Instagram and received 52 thousand likes. But unfortunately the image has already been deleted.

Natti Natasha regained her figure in less than three months after giving birth

Natti Natasha gave birth to her daughter Vida on May 22. In less than three months, Natti dazzled by showing her flat abdomen. During the Premios Juventud, she took the stage with Brray and Nio García to premiere “Philliecito”.

The truth is that this 2021, has been a good year for Natti. Not to mentioned that this summer Natti achieved another success in her career in the United States with her hit “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G. Plus, she added her eighth number 1 in the Latin Airplay Chart and Latin Rhythm Airplay Chart from Billboard.

Natti Natasha did her breakthrough in 2017

Natti Natasha first introduced herself as the preeminent international diva during 2017, and she’s quietly taken over popular culture worldwide with each subsequent move since then. Coming a long way from her hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican

Republic, she has broken records, made history, and energized audiences everywhere. To date, she has earned dozens of gold and platinum certifications, generated billions of streams, and tallied over 6 billion YouTube views. Rolling Stone cited her as “the most-watched female artist on YouTube, far surpassing Top 40 queens like Cardi B and Ariana Grande,” while The FADER christened her “one of the new era’s dominant voices.” She went from global anthems such as “Criminal” with Ozuna, “Sin Pijama” with Becky G, “No Lo Trates” with Pitbull and Daddy Yankee to reaching critical mass with her multiplatinum full-length debut, ilumiNATTI, in 2019. It yielded multiple #1 singles, topped charts in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and posted up billions of streams. Meanwhile, “La Mejor Versión de Mi (Remix)” ft. Romeo Santos vaulted to #1 on four Billboard Latin Charts. Thus far, she has garnered four Premios Lo Nuestro Awards, six Tu

Musica Urban Awards, and one Billboard Latin Music Award, performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and collaborated with everyone from Bad Bunny and Jonas Brothers to David Guetta and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Additionally, she serves as Executive Producer on the YouTube Original Series BRAVAS. Most recently, she appeared on KHEA’s 2020 platinum smash “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex.” Gearing up for her biggest and boldest chapter yet, she shines like never before on her second full-length album, Natti Vidad, in 2021 led by the platinum “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G and the single “Noches en Miami”.