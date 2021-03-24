Rapper NBA Youngboy Indicted By FBI

Rapper NBA Youngboy has been indicted on federal charges after being arrested in Los Angeles, California by FBI agents. According to The Advocate, the 21-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as well as possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Youngboy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was actually indicted on March 10 and his indictment became unsealed after his March 22 arrest, The Advocate noted. The “How I Been” rapper was arrested and taken into FBI custody on March 22, 2021 due to an outstanding warrant, CBS reported. Authorities from the FBI and LAPD pursued Gaulden in his vehicle before he exited and tried to flee on foot. TMZ reported that after a K-9 unit was deployed a perimeter was set up to keep him from escaping, Gaulden was found and taken into FBI custody. Police also found a firearm in his vehicle, Complex reported,

Gaulden was under federal investigation after being arrested on September 28, 2020 along with 16 other people on firearm and drug charges, Complex also reported. While shooting a video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police arrived and found seven firearms, several grams of marijuana, hydrocodone and digital scales, according to WBRZ. Due to none of the drugs and firearms being registered in Gaulden’s name, he was later released on $75,000 bond and no formal charges were filed against him.

NBA Youngboy Has Been Arrested 3 Times Before

Nba YoungBoy – I Ain’t ScaredLove you 2021-03-14T02:43:18Z

This isn’t Gaulden’s first run-in with the law. On February 11, 2019, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct- Use of fighting words, disorderly conduct- physical obstruction of another and possession of marijuana less than an ounce, WAFB reported. The arrest stemmed from an altercation that occurred in his Atlanta, Georgia hotel room. WAFB reported that cleaning staff entered a hotel room that was supposed to be empty but found Gaulden and a woman named Starr Thigpen. Police said that after they were found in the room, Gaulden instructed Thigpen to get the housekeeping staff out of the room. Thigpen was accused of then assaulting the staff. She was also arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

On February 25, 2018, he as arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, on a fugitive warrant from Georgia and was arrested on aggravated assault with a weapon and kidnapping, The Advocate reported.

He was also arrested in November 2016, when he was 17-years-old, after he was identified by police as a suspect in a shooting, WAFB also reported. Police say he later confessed to firing a gun several times during a drive-by shooting. At first, he was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder but plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm on May 22, 2017. He received a suspended 10-year sentence along with supervised probation for three years.

NBA Youngboy became a hip-hop superstar after the release of his 2015 mixtape Life Before Fame, which he released when he was just 16-years-old.

READ NEXT: Bhad Bhabie Makes Abuse Claims Against Facility Where Dr. Phil Sends Teens