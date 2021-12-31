NBC New Year’s Eve 2021-2022 Performers & Hosts

Coming to you live from Miami, Florida are superstar recording artist Miley Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party. Here is what you need to know about the hosts and performers, plus the lead-in program, “2021: It’s Toast!” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The Hosts

Singer Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson are bringing you a star-studded lineup of special guests and performances live from Miami, Florida beginning at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and running until 12:30 a.m.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement.

In a sneak peek on E! Online, Cyrus teases, “Honestly, I think people should watch this New Year’s Eve show because it’s going be something that’s traditional, but we’re doing to do it untraditionally. … What I think is going to be great about this show is we’re actually inviting our friends. It’s going to be like a real and the cameras just happen to be there. It’s not going to feel like a show. It’s going to feel like everyone is there in Miami with us.”

But Davidson deadpanned, “Nobody’s coming for me.” He then asked if they have any restrictions, to which Cyrus said, “Yeah, but it’s live. What are they gonna do? Anything can happen!”

When asked about their New Year’s resolutions, Davidson said, “I usually make one and then I don’t follow it, so my New Year’s resolution this year is to not have one so I don’t let myself down again. To 2022!”

Cyrus joked, “My New Year’s resolution is next time just keep it ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ and that’s the end of it,” to which Davidson replied, “Ouch.”

But in all seriousness, she said that her New Year’s resolution is “to not see problems but solutions.”

The Performers





Play



Celebrate 2022 with Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson and More! – NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Ring in the new year with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, featuring musical performances from Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, 24KGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta and more. Miley's New Year's Eve Party airs Friday, December 31 at 10:30 p.m. live on NBC. » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/NBCSub NBC ON SOCIAL: YouTube: youtube.com/nbc Twitter: Twitter.com/NBC Facebook: Facebook.com/NBC Instagram:… 2021-12-20T21:47:24Z

Performers for NBC’s “New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and more surprise guests.

UPDATE: Billie Joe Armstrong has pulled out of the performance. He wrote on an Instagram story, “After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I’ve tested negative but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

‘2021: It’s Toast!’ Preview

Ahead of the NBC New Year’s Eve bash, which starts at 10:30 p.m., “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are back with their annual special “It’s Toast!”

The press release teases:

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will raise a glass to 2022 with a primetime star-studded New Year’s Eve special, “2021: It’s Toast!,” airing December 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC. “2021: It’s Toast!” will look back at the light-hearted and humorous moments that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year, including the buzziest viral videos, trends, bloopers and pranks. Viewers are invited to join using #Toast2021.

The special will feature interviews with Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump and Johnny Weir.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve fun starts with “2021: It’s Toast!” at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, followed by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve party at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

READ NEXT: Watch the Sydney, Australia New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display