NBC New Year’s Eve 2022-2023 Performers & Hosts

Coming to you live from Miami, Florida are superstar recording artist Miley Cyrus and country superstar Dolly Parton, hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party. Here is what you need to know about the hosts and performers, plus the lead-in program, “A Toast to 2022!” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

NBC’s ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Hosts

For the second year in a row, Miley Cyrus is ringing in the New Year for NBC, but this year, she is swapping co-hosts — Pete Davidson has been replaced by Dolly Parton, who is Cyrus’ godmother.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Parton said that she and Cyrus will be doing some comedy bits and that “anything can happen live” with the two of them get together.

“We’re going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us. I’m sure we’ll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we’ll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we’ll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure,” said Parton.

She continued, “So, I’m looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year. When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year’s show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it ’cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know,” Parton revealed. “She said, ‘No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.’ So, we’re gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami.”

“The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “We can’t wait to get the party started.”

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Performers

The Miami-based New Year’s party will feature a great list of performers and guests. The NBC press release teases:

NBC will ring in 2023 with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and global superstar Dolly Parton for a rocking night of performances and special guests. Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia. “Saturday Night Live’s” Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy will also appear.

‘A Toast to 2022!’ Preview

“Today’s” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are back to ring in the New Year with a look back at 2022.

The NBC press release teases:

Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, Kenan Thompson and more will join Kotb and Bush Hager as they look back at the year’s biggest and buzziest moments. The special will also feature interviews with celebrities, television personalities and NBCU News Group talent including: Samantha Bee, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone, Nathan Chen, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Coco Jones, Sheinelle Jones, Echo Kellum, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Raymond Lee, Tom Llamas, George Lopez, Mario Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Wendell Pierce, Colin Quinn, Amber Ruffin, Martha Stewart, Tariq (The Corn Kid), Kenan Thompson, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, Julio Vaquiero and Johnny Weir.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve festivities start with “A Toast to 2022!” at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, followed by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s New Year’s Eve party at 10:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.