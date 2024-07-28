Haunting Last Instagram Video Shows Gospel Family Who Died in Wyoming Plane Crash

The gospel music family The Nelons posted a final video to their Instagram page that shows those who died standing in front of the plane that later crashed in Wyoming, killing all aboard. “Gaither Alaskan Cruise Travel Vlog #nelonsfamilyharmony,” the caption reads.

The final video was posted when the family landed in Nebraska as they chronicled their trip to the cruise ship, according to the father’s comments in the post. The plane crashed in Wyoming on July 26, according to a post on X by the National Transportation Safety Board.

“This is like a final farewell. They’re feasting in Heaven now,” a person wrote in the comment thread under the video.

In the Instagram video, members of the family seem cheerful as they stand in front of the plane. “We are on our way. We just landed in Nebraska, Nebraska city,” father Jason Nelon Clark says in the Instagram video, introducing the pilot and revealing the plane’s next stop would be in Montana.

“We’ll check in later,” he said, after sharing that they planned to eat in Billings, Montana, because “we’re always about food.”

The cause of the crash was not released. “NTSB investigating the July 26 crash of a Pilatus PC-12/47E airplane near Recluse, Wyoming,” The National Transportation Safety Board wrote on X.

“Little did they know none of them would survive this. Our plans are nothing compared to God’s,” a person wrote in the comment thread under the last Instagram video.

“It is sad for the flesh to see this but joyous for the spirit of those saved through Christ. It is a feeling indescribable as the flesh conflicts with the spirit but whoever shall believe in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. RIP.”

The Nelons Were Described as 1 of the ‘Best Loved Gospel Music Families in America’

Gaither Management Group confirmed the deaths in a July 26 statement on Facebook.

“One of the best-loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska,” the management group wrote. “Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler, and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.”

“Autumn, Jason and Kelly’s youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident,” Gaither wrote. “They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing, and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise.”

“Autumn and Jamie will return home for now to Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon, and his wife, Rhonda, to begin the hard tasks that lie ahead. Please keep them, the Kistler family, the Haynie family, and the family of Melodi Hodges in your prayers,” the group wrote.

The Surviving Daughter Released a Statement Thanking People for Prayers

Amanda Nelon Streetman, the surviving member of the Gospel music family, released a statement mourning the deaths of her parents, sister, and the four others in a plane crash.

Autumn Nelon Streetman’s statement was released at the end of the Gaither message. “As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber, and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry, and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday,” she wrote.

“Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days,” she added.