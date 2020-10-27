Former Housewife Accuses Andy Cohen of Racism

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes accused Andy Cohen of racism and low ratings via Twitter late September 28. Earlier that evening, Wendy Williams – a talk show host and former friend to Leakes – appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when Cohen brought up Leakes and her recent departure announcement from the franchise.

“NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back,” Williams told Cohen. “NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff.”

In terms of future spinoffs, Williams didn’t seem too optimistic. “Is it going to be like, Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe on another reality show? That’s boring,” Williams told Cohen. “NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

After the show aired, Leakes sent out various tweets regarding Williams and Cohen. “Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS,” Leakes wrote. The 52-year-old then alluded to Williams’ past cocaine use tweeting, “She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings.”

Leakes Appeared to Call Cohen ‘Racist’

The reality star continued tweeting to her fans, writing, “I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

Leakes then addressed her issues with Bravo and Andy Cohen. “They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down! Remember #BLM Remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Leakes wrote, “The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done.” She finished for the night writing, “So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know.”

Leakes Said Bravo ‘Definitely’ Forced Her Out

NeNe Leakes announced her departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta after 12 seasons of the show. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me,” she said on an episode from her YouTube channel on September 17. “It was hard. I started on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off. You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later. And it is. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV.”

Shortly after her departure announcement, a fan asked Leakes if Bravo would ever give her a spinoff show. Leakes replied to the tweet saying, “They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity].” To make her point more clear, a fan tweeted, “It sound[s] like they forced you out!” Leakes didn’t hold back and responded, “They definitely did.”

Leakes Clarified Her Tweets

NeNe Leakes Full Interview – Segment 1NeNe Leakes joins Tamron Hall for an exclusive interview. Join the conversation and let's talk about it… #TamronHallShow #TamronHall #NeNeLeakes Subscribe to Tamron Hall Show: http://bit.ly/2QAZSuD FIND YOUR TIME AND CHANNEL: https://www.tamronhallshow.com [Put in your zip code in the top portion of the website] FOLLOW US: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TamronHallShow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TamronHallShow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TamronHall/ Pinterest:… 2020-10-03T00:00:06Z

A few days after Leakes tweeted about Cohen, Williams, and Bravo, she appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to speak her truth. Hall asked her a variety of questions including why she tweeted those statements and what she hopes to accomplish in the future on October 2.

“For a very long period of time for a few years, I was the only Black original housewife in the entire franchise,” she told Hall. “All of the original housewives, they were all white housewives, and we were definitely treated differently. When Hall asked Leakes if she’d be taking legal action, she responded that she hoped they, “don’t have to go to that extent.”

Leakes got emotional during the interview and said, “I worked with these people for many years. I’ve love them like they were my own family members.” Hall asked her why she was getting emotional, she responded, “I think the biggest thing is loving somebody or caring or feeling loyal to them and not getting the same thing in return.”

The reality star stated that she does not want to go back on the show. “I can tell you that I want fair treatment, I deserve fair treatment, I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or have done even worse, so I don’t deserve this treatment,” she told Hall. “I’m as confused as you are.”

Leakes took to her YouTube channel to address Wendy Williams’ and Andy Cohen’s comments separately. She clarified that Williams is no longer a good friend of hers saying, “I don’t have a friend that knows what I’ve been going through lately that would do this kind of thing to me. I don’t have that friend that is around me.”

She ended the video by requesting Cohen and Williams to stop talking about her. “Leave my name alone. Let me sit over here and heal in peace. Leave me alone if you don’t have anything positive to say about me after working for ur network after 13 years. Stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it. You didn’t want me here. You’ve been forcing me out for the past four years okay, so there’s no reason why you need to keep bringing me up and talking so negatively of me.”

“And Andy, remember no one knew you until you knew me,” she added.

