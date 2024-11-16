Fans Rage at Netflix After Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Live Stream Crashes

Users reported that Netflix was crashing and/or buffering during the live stream for the much-anticipated Mike Tyson fight against YouTuber Jake Paul. Down Detector reported that Netflix was experiencing outages that spiked around 9 p.m. on November 15.

“Did we go back in time to 2010?” a fan asked on the Down Detector website. People from more than 190 countries were trying to tune in, the announcer said during the live stream – when it played. Some users indicated they were having an easier time playing the video on the Netflix mobile app on their phones.

Video of the fight was also playing on X. You can watch it at the aforementioned link.

Fans unloaded on X because they couldn’t watch the fight. According to Down Detector, problems started just before 7 p.m., but they really spiked two hours after that. The most common error listed by Down Detector was “video streaming,” which was reported by 88 percent of those complaining. Server connection was the issue for 11 percent and login for 1 percent, according to Down Detector.

Meanwhile, videos shared on X showed Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield with Tyson before the fight. Video also showed Tyson entering the arena.

“Imagine if you could watch this on the stream service you pay for monthly, oh wait it’s too busy buffering or having no sound,” wrote one angry user.

“Worse I’ve ever experienced! #netflix #fail,” another X user wrote. “Netflix got my TV sounding like a jet engine,” wrote another person on X, while a third person opined, “@netflix

huge fumble, cant handle the network traffic.”

“HUGE FAILURE! YOU ARE FIRED! REFUNDS!” wrote another user.

Donald Trump Jr. was among those who took to X to complain. “So I sat for 3 hours with my kids trying to watch @MikeTyson v @jakepaul and Netflix is now glitching so hard I feel like it’s the mid 90s where it’s taking 25 minutes to load a basic picture. Ugh,” he wrote.

Sure enough, this author experienced a crashed page while trying to watch the live stream.

As of just before 10 p.m. central time, Paul and Tyson had not yet taken the ring, but other fights were still unfolding. Then, the streaming video went down. A screen appeared in place of the video that said, “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix.” It included an error code. Around 10:30 p.m., the video started playing again, at least for this author.

Netflix had widely touted the bout on its X page, promising that it would start at 8 p.m. Eastern time. However, other pregame fights were streaming when the site started to crash. As of 10:15 p.m., Netflix had not commented on the outage on its X page.

Fans Demanded That Netflix Fix the Live Stream Video

Some fans thought Netflix should find a creative solution. “Stream the fight on @X because @netflix is having an epic #Fail fix this 💩💩💩💩,” wrote one user on X.

Other fans unleashed expletives on X over the Netflix problems.

People also unloaded on Netflix on the Down Detector website. “Hopefully they learn their lesson after this,” wrote one person.

“Cancel. Period,” wrote another person.

“So Netflix can play the intro video but can’t load me into the stream??? I get buffered on the photo of 5 mins and then get the bad internet connection. This is my sign to move to Hulu from now on,” wrote another person.

“Please don’t allow Netflix to live stream anything ever again,” another person wrote.

“Netflix fix your stream I subscribe for this fight and now before the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. It’s starting to lag and freeze and I got to keep rebooting the stream #DoBetter,” wrote a person on X.

Netflix Hyped the Fight Between Jake Paul & Mike Tyson for Months

The fight between Paul and Tyson was hyped for months.

In fact, shortly before the fight, Netflix shared a video showing Tyson slapping Paul during a weigh-in, increasing attention to the bout.

Although it’s not clear how much money Paul and Tyson were getting paid for the fight, Paul hinted in a press conference that his payday might exceed $40 million.

USA Today reported that it’s believed by some experts that Tyson stands to get about $20 million for the bout. Tyson’s net worth is lower than Paul’s because he had a series of financial problems over the years, including a bankruptcy. However, his involvement in the cannabis business raised Tyson’s net worth to about $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Paul, 27, has a net worth of about $80 million, which he made through social media and also his professional boxing career.