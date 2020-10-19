Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 Spoilers

Unsolved Mysteries part 2 drops on Netflix on Monday, October 19. The release of volume 2 follows the rebooted true-crime series’ premiere on the streaming service earlier this year and has been highly-anticipated.

Ahead of the volume 2 release, here’s what we know so far about what viewers can expect to watch:

Part 2 Include 6 New Episodes Examining International Cases

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 | Official Trailer | NetflixThe most chilling mysteries are still unsolved. Six new mysteries are launching globally on Netflix October 19. Watch Unsolved Mysteries: https://www.netflix.com/unsolvedmysteries SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres… 2020-10-08T17:00:04Z

With the release of volume 2’s trailer last week, Netflix also unveiled the titles of the second part’s 6 episodes. They are: Tsunami Spirits, Stolen Kids, Lady in the Lake, Washington Insider Murder, A Death in Oslo and Death Row Fugitive.

The season 2 synopsis hints, “In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries explores more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. What led to the death of a well-respected political insider? Was an unidentified woman found dead in Oslo, Norway, part of a secret intelligence operation? Did the sudden loss of lives in Japan’s 2011 tsunami result in supernatural encounters? Perhaps viewers hold vital clues that will help solve these mysteries. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series from the creators of the original docuseries.”

Part 1 of Unsolved Mysteries introduced the show’s first international case, highlighting France’s Dupont de Ligonnès family. This season, one episode will be investigating an unsolved crime in Oslo and the other centers Japan. At one point in the trailer, a voice says “Japanese people don’t separate the dead from the living.”

The season’s eerie trailer teases a lot of creepy moments and high-stakes mystery. Netflix promises “unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences;” as they did with part 1, they are encouraging viewers to look critically at the details in an effort to solve the mysteries documented within the series.

The Show Does Not Feature a Host or Narrator

While the original Unsolved Mysteries series featured a host, who served as the show’s guiding narrator, the reboot is host-less. That will continue with volume 2.

In an interview with the New York Post, Unsolved Mysteries creator Terry Dunn Meuer said that they chose not to have a narrator for the rebooted series, rather than cast a host in Robert Stack’s place. He said, “We talked about that for long time, even about using an unseen narrator, but we decided it was really tough to fill Robert Stack’s shoes. He was an iconic host for so many years. The other part of the equation was that we wanted this be in the documentary world, where the people whose mysteries these episodes involve are more present and more of the storytellers. In addition to interviewing family members and law enforcement, we go on location to get more of a sense of each case. We don’t try to come down on one point of view and try to create as balanced a story as we can.”

Stack died of heart failure in 2003, at the age of 84. He had worked on the show as its host from 1989 until 2002.

Part 2 of Unsolved Mysteries is released on Netflix on Monday, October 19 at 12am PT and 3am ET.

READ NEXT: Unsolved Mysteries Host Robert Stack’s Cause of Death: How Did He Die?