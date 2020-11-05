Never Seen Two Pretty Best Friends TikTok Video Meme’s Meaning

What’s the meaning behind the line ain’t never seen two pretty best friends? It stems from a viral TikTok video.

The TikTok trend originated on the page of TikTok user jayrscottyy. It’s been viewed 29 million times. Jayrscottyy has more than 867,000 followers on TikTok. See his page here.

Here’s what it is. The video is just a guy saying the line. People are sharing it on TikTok, mimicking it, threading the line randomly into other comments as a joke, and commenting about it. It’s just a witty insight offered by a TikTok user who thinks the theory holds true – that women don’t pair up with a best friend who is as good looking as they are. It’s now become a widely used gag line that has ended up in memes, corporate branding, and political commentary.

“I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends,” he opines. “It’s always one of them gotta be ugly.”

Watch the video here:

@jayrscottyy why y’all never choose another equal to be y’all best friend?? I hate when the ugly one call the pretty 1 “twin” if ur best friend bad as u tag her rn ♬ original sound – 🦋

The video shows a man wearing a red Adidas jacket wagging a single finger. The caption on his video says, “I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends. 1 always ugly” with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

He wrote, “why y’all never choose another equal to be y’all best friend?? I hate when the ugly one call the pretty 1 ‘twin.’ If ur best friend bad as u tag her rn.”

The Urban Dictionary has an entry for “I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends.” The definition reads:

Friend 1: I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends

Friend 2 : it’s always one of them gotta be ugly

Friend 3: I can’t escape it

Here’s a TikTok compilation that shows people mimicking the viral video, wagging their finger.

I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends Tik Tok Compilation#tiktoktoxic 10/31/20 9:43pm 2020-11-01T04:43:04Z

Even some corporate brands seized on the line.

People: "I ain't never seen two pretty best friends."

Us: we'll then explain this… *look at picture* pic.twitter.com/uSebKdGchv — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 3, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

The Never Seen Two Pretty Best Friends Provoked People’s Insecurities

I’m definitely real you could Atleast tag me https://t.co/RmBK2ApE9j — 🦋 (@jayrscottyy) November 4, 2020

People took to Twitter to express how the video has made them insecure. What if they aren’t the pretty best friend? Is the observation true?

People thread the line into comments about other things. They also shared memes and jokes using the line.

Here are some of the comments,

“The I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends joke on tiktok lowkey makes me so insecure cuz I already know but u don’t gotta tell me that u know too mannnnn.”

"i've never seen two pretty best friends" well now you have! pic.twitter.com/EjYQ8ThHEQ — horde life brainrot 🙈 (@sapphodriluth) November 4, 2020

“I’m sorry, but i’m going to be stepping away from this account. you’ve all been so good to me and i’ve made so many friends. i love you all dearly. school has become too stressful, and i’m going to be leaving because i ain’t never seen two pretty best friends.”

I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends, always one of them gotta be ugly🗣💯 pic.twitter.com/lcXdvMmOhG — Christmaslito (@clownlito) November 4, 2020

“I’ve been thinking lately. I’ve come to the realization that this app takes too much of my time I love you all.. I will be deactivating i see too much negative I never see positivity and most of all I’ve never seen two pretty best friends it’s always one of them gotta be ugly ..”

//you “ain’t never seen two pretty best friends.”? Allow me to change that pic.twitter.com/VjhOnj1Z2h — 蛍友恵 HOTARU TOMOE 🪐 (@REAPEROFSATURN) November 5, 2020

“i know i’m on tiktok too much bc i was waiting for him to say “i ain’t never seen two pretty best friends.”

i ain’t never seen two pretty best friends pic.twitter.com/zrD1TNBWdD — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) November 4, 2020

“+ anymore it’s something that needs to be said and i really think it’s important so please keep an open mind and don’t hate on me too much for this okay ?? so here i go.. i ain’t never seen two pretty best friends it’s always one of em gotta be ugly..”

The TikTik User’s Page Offers Other Witticisms About Women

The TikTok user’s other videos offer such observations as,

“One thing about a pretty female, she is always going to snore.”

“Women swear they’re broke. Then all of a sudden here comes the UPS/Amazon truck.”

“I love me a woman that can slay on day & look homeless the next. Balance Baby.”

“I only want it if I’m the only one having it.”

“A female that act like she don’t need nobody went thru a lot of stuff alone.”

You can find his Twitter page here. He’s also on Instagram. His Instagram page refers to him as Jordan Scott.

