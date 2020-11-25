New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons & Floats 2020

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn’t going to let the COVID-19 pandemic stop it from ushering in the holiday season, though it has canceled the in-person spectators for this year out of safety concerns.

But the rest of the parade should look perfectly normal to viewers at home — complete with performances, special guests, and new floats and balloons for 2020. Here’s what viewers can expect from the new additions to the 94th annual Turkey Day tradition.

The New Balloons

Macy’s Prepares For A Thanksgiving Parade Unlike Any Other | TODAYDespite the worsening pandemic, Macy’s will carry on with its traditional Thanksgiving Day parade this year, but in a television-only format with no parade route and no in-person attendees. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY. » Subscribe to TODAY: http://on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: http://bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and… 2020-11-20T18:00:01Z

There are two new balloons this year, the Red Titan by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch, from popular YouTube channel “Ryan’s World,” and the Boss Baby himself from the movie and TV series of the same name by DreamWorks Animation.

Red Titan measures 42 feet high, 51 feet long, and 28 feet wide. The Boss Baby is 48 feet high, 32 feet long, and 28 feet wide.

The newest balloon stars will take flight without the traditional 80-100 handlers, instead employing an innovative, specially rigged anchor tether framework of five specialty vehicles field-tested and approved by the relevant agencies in the City of New York. Their Thanksgiving Day flights will be manned by a smaller vehicle team helping to safely reduce the overall number of people needed underneath each balloon.

Also making appearances on the national broadcast are giant balloon favorites including Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide; Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Children’s Books; Sinclair Oil’s DINO; The Elf on the Shelf; Chase from PAW Patrol by Spin Master and Nickelodeon; Pikachu by the Pokémon Company International; Pillsbury Doughboy; Ronald McDonald; SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon; and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls.

The televised inflatable lineup also includes Sinclair Oil’s Baby DINOs and the Go Bowling balloonicles, as well as Hugg, Bjorn, Jojo and Fleck from Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama, Universal Orlando Resort’s The Nutcracker and Smokey Bear by the U.S.D.A. Forest Service.

The New Floats

New rules for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include age restrictions, no route, no crowdsThere are new restrictions this year on the Macy's annual Thanksgiving day parade. You must be 18 years or older to participate, there is no parade route, and there will be no crowds. CNBC's Andrea Day joins Shep Smith to report. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi… 2020-11-24T01:15:07Z

There are four new floats this year: the Big Turkey Spectacular (Jennie-O), Christmas in Town Square (Lifetime), Her Future is Stem-Sational (Olay), and Tom & Jerry’s Tourist Trap (Warner Bros. Pictures). The photos are below.

The returning float roster and its scheduled performers include Blue’s Clues & You! by Nickelodeon (Ally Brooke); The Brick-changer by The LEGO Group (Sebastián Yatra); Central Park by Delta Air Lines (New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Ashley Bouder); Elf Pets by the Lumistella Company; Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann’s (Sofia Carson); Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant (Brett Young); Heartwarming Holiday Countdown by Hallmark Channel (Pentatonix); Mount Rushmore’s American Pride by South Dakota Department of Tourism (Lauren Alaina); Rexy in the City by COACH (Keke Palmer); Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon (CNCO); Santa’s Sleigh (Santa Claus); Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions (Jordin Sparks); Tom Turkey; and Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life (Leslie Odom Jr).

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live from 9 a.m. to noon across all time zones on NBC.

