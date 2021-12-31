New Year’s Eve 2021-2022 Schedule: Show Times & Channels to Watch

As you and your loved ones ring in 2022 on New Year’s Eve, make sure you know which channel you want to celebrate with. Are you a Ryan Seacrest watcher after he took over for Dick Clark? Or do you prefer the “Today Show” team over on NBC?

The various shows offer a wide selection of hosts, performances by the year’s top artists, and fun celebrity cameos from all over the country. Here is the TV schedule for New Year’s Eve 2021-2022.

ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest will be manning the desk live from Times Square in New York City for the annual ball drop countdown that rings in the new year. The show airs beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and broadcasts continuously (excepting a break for local news) until 2 a.m. Eastern.

Co-hosting with Seacrest in Times Square is Liza Koshy, while Billy Porter is checking in from New Orleans and Ciara is hosting from Los Angeles. Jessie James Decker returns as the Powerball correspondent.

Performers include Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes and more.

CBS’ ‘New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash’

CBS is getting in on the New Year’s Eve fun with “Nashville’s Big Bash,” a star-studded special hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight’s” Rachel Smith. It airs live on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

Performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band.

FOX’s ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’

You don't want to miss this party!! 🥳 Join us for #NYEonFOX LIVE from New York — December 31 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/0Z4AgepmlW — New Year's Eve on FOX (@NYEonFOX) December 21, 2021

The live celebration from Times Square with Joel McHale and Ken Jeong was canceled by FOX due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID. Originally, the performers lineup was to include an appearance by Kelly Osbourne plus performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and Trace Adkins.

NBC’s ‘2021: It’s Toast!’ and ‘New Year’s Eve Special’

The fun starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times with “2021: It’s Toast!,” hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The special will include interviews with Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson,Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump and Johnny Weir.

Then at 10:30 p.m. comes NBC’s “New Year’s Eve party with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson,” will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and more surprise guests.

CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

Live from Times Square, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are ready to ring in 2022. Their coverage begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, then at 12:30 a.m. Eastern, Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota, and Dulce Sloan take over.

Other CNN correspondents participating include Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Chloe Melas, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay, Coy Wire, and Donie O’Sullivan. Performers and celebrity guests include Katy Perry, William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti Lupone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and more.

All the fun starts on various channels beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on New Year’s Eve.

