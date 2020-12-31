New Year’s Eve Countdown & Live Streams for Central Time Zone (2020-2021)

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year in the Central time zone, then check out the countdown timers and live stream options in this story. Since so many things are geared toward Eastern viewers and the Times Square drop, it can be tougher to find options for Central Time Zone viewers. We’ve got you covered for New Year’s Eve, as we finally bid farewell to a very long 2020 and say hello to 2021 (with a healthy dose of cautious optimism.)

Live Countdown Timers for the Central Time Zone

Here are some countdown timers for the Central Time Zone that you can use. This includes Texas and other Central Time Zone states.

The first timer is from Countdown Online Clock and you can set whatever type of background you want for it, whether it’s confetti, a New Year’s Party Scene, Times Square, or another festive background. It will automatically display a timer matching whatever time zone you are in.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date also detects your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

This countdown is for the Central time zone (Dallas, Texas.)

Flare TV also has a video below showing countdowns for all different time zones, if you’d like another countdown video to consider. This one starts around 8 p.m. Pacific on New Year’s Eve and will include games, super chats, and more, with countdowns for many locations including Los Angeles, Anchorage, London, Moscow, Melbourne, and more. To watch the countdown for your time zone, join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.

Live Streams for Central Time Zone Viewers

ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Big Freedia from New Orleans will host the Central Time Zone celebration in Jackson Square, Billboard reported. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app. If you have Hulu with Live TV, you can also watch it there. FuboTV also carries ABC in select markets with a seven-day free trial. Vidgo also offers ABC in select markets on the Vidgo app, and has a seven-day free trial that you can try.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will start at 8 p.m. Eastern, live from Times Square. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Central), they’ll hand over the show to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will host a countdown for the Central Time Zone viewers. You can watch this live at live.CNN.com.

You can also take a peak at what’s happening in New Orleans (in the Central time zone) live via Earthcam. Here’s a Bourbon Street camera.

As you can see, there are quite a few live countdown timers relevant for the Central time zone, along with live stream videos for people who want to celebrate with others as we say goodbye to 2021. It’s really just a matter of choosing which one you prefer out of all of the choices available to you.

