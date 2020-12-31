New Year’s Eve Live Countdown Timers for the Mountain Time Zone (2020-2021)

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year from the Mountain Time Zone, it may be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns since most cater to the East Coast or even the Central time zone. But there are some options for New Year’s Eve that cater to those who are in the Mountain Time Zone, including timers and countdown clocks below.

Mountain Time Zone Countdown Clocks & Timers for New Year’s Eve

First, here are two countdown timers that detect your location and set the timer for your time zone.

The first timer is from Countdown Online Clock and you can set whatever type of background you want for it, whether it’s confetti, a New Year’s Party Scene, Times Square, or another festive background. You can expand this countdown to cover your full screen, so you’ll know exactly when to celebrate.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date also detects your location and can also be expanded or changed according to your preference. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

To go directly to your city’s countdown, visit TimeandDate here and enter the city of interest.

This countdown will take you directly to a timer for the Mountain time zone (Denver, Colorado.)

Countdown Live Streams

Flare TV has a video below showing countdowns for all different time zones, if you’d like another countdown video to consider. This one starts around 8 p.m. Pacific on New Year’s Eve and will include games, super chats, and more, with countdowns for many locations including Los Angeles, Anchorage, London, Moscow, Melbourne, and more. To watch the countdown for your time zone, join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.

New Year's 2021: Live Countdown Ball Drop – All TimezonesThe New Year's Eve Ball Drop Countdown for 2021, a celebration marking the end of the year 2020. With so much that happened in 2020, what were your favourite, and least favourite moments of the year? Join the live stream as we count down the last hours before the New Year in all the world's… 2020-12-31T00:50:55Z

National Broadcast Celebrations

Multiple broadcast networks are carrying New Year’s Eve celebration events tonight. Although none of these are geared specifically for Mountain time zone, your local news may break in to share when it’s midnight in your area, or the hosts may mention when it turns midnight in your region.

ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. The event starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ryan Seacrest will host the party that shows the ball dropping in Times Square. The celebration will include a West Coast celebration too, so the Mountain time zone may get a mention also.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve online event as they ring in 2021. The event is called New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and it starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If you love watching Fox, then you won’t want to miss Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast celebration which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. Part One will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Central live, (tape-delayed on the Pacific and Mountain time zones) and Part Two will air from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Eastern live, and it will air tape-delayed in the Central, Pacific, and Mountain time zones.)

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 with Carson Daly kicks off from 10-11 p.m. Eastern, breaks for local news, and then returns from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern/Pacific.

