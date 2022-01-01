New Year’s Eve Live Countdown for West Coast & Pacific Time Zone (2021-2022)

If you’re ringing in the New Year on the West Coast, it will likely be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns to watch, considering that most cater to the East Coast. But we have options for New Year’s Eve 2021-2022 timers that cater to people in the Pacific time zone who are celebrating just a little later than everyone else. A variety of countdown timers and live stream options are included for you below.

Live Countdown Timers for the West Coast

Here are some countdown timers for the West Coast that you can use.





Play



NEW YEARS 2022 LIVE COUNTDOWN LIVE🔴 (PST TIMEZONE) For more Streams / Videos, Make sure to subscribe, like, and put on notifications! Help me reach 200k subcribers: youtube.com/c/logoblocks Get Logo Blocks 2 to 10k Subscribers: youtube.com/c/logoblocks2 Support the channel and get awesome perks! youtube.com/c/logoblocks/join Social Media: ► Instagram: instagram.com/logoblocks/ ► Twitter: twitter.com/logoblocksyt ► Join The Discord server: discord.gg/UBDQpQG Welcome to Logo blocks! If… 2021-12-29T14:13:55Z

The video above from Logo Blocks 2 shows a live Pacific time zone (PST) countdown.

Another timer you can use is provided below from TimeandDate.com.

Flare TV has a video below showing countdowns for all different time zones in the world, and it will automatically shift to showing your particular time zone when the time approaches. It has countdowns for many locations including Los Angeles, Anchorage, London, Moscow, Melbourne, and more. To watch the countdown for your Pacific time zone, join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone as it approaches.





Play



New Year 2022 Countdown Live – ALL TIME ZONES Celebrate the new year with a live countdown to 2022 that updates for every timezone in the world. Join the live stream as we watch each timer count down, and prepare to see fireworks in the sky. Discord: discord.gg/u7DFe2rp4n​ Twitter: twitter.com/officialflaretv Subscribe: youtube.com/c/flaretv?sub_confirmation=1 Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne,… 2021-12-29T08:48:31Z

Flare TV notes: “Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Tokyo, Eucla, Philippines, Jakarta, Yangon, Dhaka, Kathmandu, India, Tashkent, Kabul, Dubai, Tehran, Moscow, Cairo, Central European Time (CET), London, Praia, King Edward Point, Buenos Aires, St. John’s, Caracas, New York, Central Standard Time (CST), Calgary, Los Angeles, Anchorage, Taiohae, Honolulu, Alofi, Baker Island.”

Another simpler countdown timer is available below from CountingDownTo.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date automatically detects your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Additional Live Streams for West Coast/Pacific Time Zone Viewers

Nexstar’s KLAS-TV in Las Vegas is hosting a Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2022 for people in the Pacific time zone, KRON4 reported. Coverage airs from 8:58 p.m. Pacific to 12:35 a.m. Pacific and will include live music, special guests, and countdowns that span all four time zones including the Pacific time zone. The event will show people at home fireworks shows from Dallas, Denver, New York City, and a 10-minute show at eight Las Vegas hotels.

KRON4 reported that if you’re in any of these cities, you’ll be able to watch the show on TV: “Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Honolulu, Fresno, Bakersfield, Grand Junction, and Colorado Springs.” You can also watch online.

Major national networks will also be hosting New Year’s Eve events.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or without cable on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also catch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms.

Instead of Carson Daly’s NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square, this year’s countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, and other services.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup