New Year’s Eve Live Countdown for West Coast & Pacific Time Zone (2022-2023)

If you’re planning to ring in the New Year on the West Coast, then you may be looking for broadcasts and countdowns to watch. This is sometimes more difficult to find since most major network countdowns cater to the East Coast. You’ll find options below for New Year’s Eve 2022-2023 timers that are made specifically for people in the Pacific time zone who welcome the New Year a little later than everyone else. We’re providing a variety of live stream options and countdown timerse below.

Live Countdown Timers for the West Coast

Here are some countdown timers for the West Coast. The first one below is from TickCounter.

Countdown

In case the one above is not working for any reason, you can also find a New Year’s Eve countdown timer from TimeandDate.com here, where you can enter your city name and get results specifically for your location.

This countdown below, from Logo Blocks, includes San Francisco, California. It shifts to feature different locations as the New Year arrives in their time zone.

Play

Logo Blocks has also created another countdown specifically just for California.

Play

You can use any of the countdown timers above, depending on which is your preference.

Additional Live Streams for West Coast/Pacific Time Zone Viewers

KRON4 reported that they will be ringing in the new year starting at 9 p.m. local time. Anchors Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman will host what they say is the “only live local New Year’s Eve fireworks show.” Dear San Francisco will perform at Club Fugazi, and illusionist Kevin Blake will perform at the Palace Theater.

You can stream the event at KRON On or at this link. The event can also be watched at Kron4.com or the Kron4 app for mobile users.

KRON4 has previously reported that if you’re in any of the following cities, you should be able to watch the show on TV: “Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Honolulu, Fresno, Bakersfield, Grand Junction, and Colorado Springs.”

Major networks are also hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations, but some of these tend to be geared toward the East Coast rather than the West Coast. However, others are including a West Coast party too.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC live from Times Square. Disney Parks reported that part of this event will focus on the West Coast, with a Los Angeles party featuring Wiz Khalifa, FINNEAS, Armani White, BEtty Who, Nicky Youre, and Dove Cameron. You can watch this on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, on Hulu with Live TV, or other streaming platforms. D-Nice is serving as the LA co-host.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities again this year. Their event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is also being hosted live from Times Square until 12 a.m. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, it shifts to a Central time zone celebration.

NBC’s New Year’s special is being hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, instead of what used to be Carson Daly’s NBC New Year’s special. You can watch it live if you have access to NBC through your cable provider or via Peacock’s streaming service from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern.

