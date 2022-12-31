New Year’s Eve Countdown Timers & Live Streams for Mountain Time Zone (2022-2023)

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year from the Mountain Time Zone, you might have a tougher time finding broadcasts and countdowns on TV. Most cater to the Times Square ball drop or other big events. But there are some options for New Year’s Eve Mountain Time Zone streams, including timers and countdown clocks below.

Mountain Time Zone Countdown Clocks & Timers for New Year’s Eve

TickCounter has provided a New Year’s countdown timer for Mountain Time Zone readers. The timer is embedded below.

Countdown

TimeandDate.com provides another option, where you can enter your city name and get a countdown timer designated specifically for where you live. Use this if the one above doesn’t work for any reason.

Play

2023 COUNTDOWN 🎇 NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN 🎇 NEXT: UNITED KINGDOM For more Streams / Videos, Make sure to subscribe, like, and put on notifications! Help me reach 440k subcribers: youtube.com/c/logoblocks Support the channel and get awesome perks! youtube.com/c/logoblocks/join Social Media: ► Instagram: instagram.com/logoblocks/ ► Twitter: twitter.com/logoblocksyt ► Join The Discord server: discord.gg/4KvvCxXWKT Donate: With Youtube Super Chat $ Welcome to Logo blocks! If you enjoyed… 2022-12-13T20:17:12Z

The live stream above, provided by the Logo Blocks YouTube channel, is going to shift throughout the night, featuring countdowns for different time zones as they come up next.

Additional Live Streams Events & National Options

One place to look for live stream events is your local news. Multiple national broadcast networks are also carrying New Year’s Eve celebration events tonight. Although none of these are geared specifically for the Mountain time zone, they can still be fun to watch.

You can watch Times Square’s ball drop (based on the Eastern time zone) in the embedded video below.

NBC New York is also showing a live stream of the ball dropping.

Play

LIVE: Times Square Ball Drop 2023 This is what it looks like right now in Times Square. nbcnewyork.com/ 2022-12-30T23:18:30Z

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC from Times Square. You can watch this on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, on Hulu with Live TV, or other streaming platforms.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve event. It begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is also being hosted live from Times Square until 12 a.m. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, Don Lemon will take over and host from New Orleans. You can watch live on CNN.com or CNN’s mobile app if you have cable. Or you can watch on Hulu with Live TV or other platforms that carry CNN.

NBC’s New Year’s special is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. You can watch it live on NBC through your cable provider from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern or on the Peacock streaming service.

If you’re celebrating live in Denver, Denver Post suggests watching the skyline for fireworks from the 16th Street Mall, anytime from 9 p.m. to midnight. Downtown is also hosting a NYE bar crawl starting at 8 p.m. (but you must be checked in by 10:30 p.m.) There are also numerous New Year’s Eve parties in Denver, including at The Brighton in RiNo, the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, McGregor Square, Mile High Station, Colorado Convention Center’s Decadence, and the Clocktower Cabaret at D&F Tower, Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery, Mile High Spirits, Reynard Social, Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado, EDGE Restaurant & Bar, Colorado Sake Co., The Woods, Avanti F and B, Hard Rock Cafe, The Celtic Tavern, Game Train USA, New Terrain Brewing in Golden, and more.

