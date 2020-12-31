New Year’s Eve Live Countdown for Hawaii & Alaska Time Zones (2020-2021)

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year from Hawaii or Alaska, it will be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns since most cater to the East Coast or even the Central time zone. But there are some options for New Year’s Eve that cater to those who are outside of the continental United States, including timers and countdown clocks below.

Live Countdown Timers for Hawaii

The following links will take you to countdown timers for Hawaii.

The first timer is from Countdown Online Clock and you can set whatever type of background you want for it, whether it’s confetti, a New Year’s Party Scene, Times Square, or another festive background. So if you’re in Hawaii, it will detect exactly where you are.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date also detects your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

This countdown is for Honolulu, Hawaii.

A live stream video you can watch on YouTube is here. This one circulates between different time zone regions so you can see countdowns from where you are and in other countries. Honolulu, Hawaii, is included in the countdowns.

Live Countdown Timers for Alaska

The following links will take you to countdown timers for Alaska. It’s worth noting that Alaska has two time zones: Alaska Time and Hawaii-Aleutian Time (the latter of which is covered in the section above.) Alaska consolidated into two time zones back in 1983. Most of Alaska is four hours behind the East Coast. The Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone is for the islands in the Aleutian chain. Alaska also observes Daylight Savings Time, Travel Alaska noted.

The first timer is from Countdown Online Clock and you can set whatever type of background you want for it, whether it’s confetti, a New Year’s Party Scene, Times Square, or another festive background. So if you’re in Alaska, it will detect exactly where you are.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date also detects your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

This countdown is for Anchorage, Alaska.

A live stream video you can watch on YouTube is here. This one circulates between different time zone regions so you can see countdowns from where you are and in other countries. Anchorage, Alaska is included in the countdowns.

Live Stream Celebrations from Other Parts of the Country

If you just want to celebrate with everyone else, then you’ll want to keep an eye on the Times Square celebrations going on around the country. Many major broadcasting stations are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square. These won’t be geared for Alaska or Hawaii, but they’ll still be fun to watch.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Carson Daly is hosting NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. You can watch on NBC.com online.

TimesSquareNYC.org is celebrating in New York. This event is focused solely on Times Square and it begins at 6 p.m. Eastern and ends at 12:15 a.m. Eastern.

