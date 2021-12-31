New Year’s Eve Live Countdown for Hawaii & Alaska Time Zones (2021-2022)

If you’re wanting ringing in the New Year from Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have a tougher time finding a local countdown since most networks cater to the East Coast or even the Central time zone. But there are still options for New Year’s Eve that focus on people outside of the continental United States, including timers and countdown clocks below. These will help you say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 if you’re in Alaska or Hawaii.

Countdowns for Both Alaska & Hawaii





Play



New Year 2022 Countdown Live – ALL TIME ZONES Celebrate the new year with a live countdown to 2022 that updates for every timezone in the world. Join the live stream as we watch each timer count down, and prepare to see fireworks in the sky. Discord: discord.gg/u7DFe2rp4n​ Twitter: twitter.com/officialflaretv Subscribe: youtube.com/c/flaretv?sub_confirmation=1 Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne,… 2021-12-29T08:48:31Z

Flare TV has a video above showing countdowns for all different time zones in the world, and it will automatically shift to your time zone when the time approaches. To watch the countdown, simply join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.

Flare TV notes: “Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Tokyo, Eucla, Philippines, Jakarta, Yangon, Dhaka, Kathmandu, India, Tashkent, Kabul, Dubai, Tehran, Moscow, Cairo, Central European Time (CET), London, Praia, King Edward Point, Buenos Aires, St. John’s, Caracas, New York, Central Standard Time (CST), Calgary, Los Angeles, Anchorage, Taiohae, Honolulu, Alofi, Baker Island.”

Flare TV’s synopsis indicates that it will show timers for both Anchorage and Honolulu.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date detects your location, whether you’re in Alaska or Hawaii. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Live Countdown Timers for Hawaii

One timer you can use is provided below from TimeandDate.com for Hawaii.

This next countdown is for Honolulu, Hawaii.

There’s also a countdown timer below from CountingDownTo, geared for Hawaii.

Live Countdown Timers for Alaska

Alaska has two time zones: Alaska Time and Hawaii-Aleutian Time (the latter of which is covered in the section above.) Alaska consolidated into two time zones in 1983. Most of Alaska is four hours behind the East Coast. The Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone is for the islands in the Aleutian chain. Alaska also observes Daylight Savings Time, Travel Alaska noted.

One timer you can use is provided below from TimeandDate.com for the Anchorage region of Alaska’s time zone.

This next countdown is for Anchorage, Alaska.

There’s also a countdown timer below from CountingDownTo, geared for Anchorage, Alaska.

Other Celebrations

Many major broadcasting stations are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations this year, but they may not all include Alaska or Hawaii countdowns. However, if you’re interested in celebrating along with other people, you may still be interested in watching.

Instead of Carson Daly’s NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square, this year’s countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, and other services.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or without cable on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also catch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup