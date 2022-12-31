New Year’s Eve Live Countdown for Hawaii & Alaska Time Zones (2022-2023)

Are you ringing in the New Year from Hawaii or Alaska? You might have a tougher time finding a countdown to watch since most networks cater to the East Coast and the Times Square countdown in New York. But there are still options to help you countdown down on New Year’s Eve, saying goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. These timers and countdowns below will help.

Countdown for Alaska

Embedded below is a live countdown clock to New Year’s Eve in Alaska, as provided by TickCounter.

Countdown

This countdown timer from Time and Date detects your location, including Alaska. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Anchorage is hosting a downtown New Year’s Eve celebration if you’re wanting to attend something live. The event is free and includes fireworks at 8 p.m. local time, with festivities running until 9 p.m. Other localities nearby will host events that last into 2023.

Countdown for Hawaii

Below is a live countdown timer for when it strikes midnight and it’s New Year’s 2023 in Hawaii, as provided by TickCounter.

Countdown

This countdown timer from Time and Date detects your location, such as Hawaii. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Quite a few events are happening in Hawaii if you’re wanting to attend something live, as shared by Go Visit Hawaii. Oahu is hosting fireworks on Waikiki Beach, but you’ll want to double check this is still happening before heading over.

Other Celebrations

Numerous local broadcasting stations in Alaska and Hawaii will likely be celebrating New Year’s, including sharing countdown timers.

But if you’re interested in celebrating with others, whether or not the celebration is taking place in your time zone, here are some large-scale NYE celebrations that you can watch.

This year, NBC’s New Year’s special is being hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. You can watch it live if you have access to NBC through your cable provider from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern. You can also watch on Peacock’s streaming service if you have a membership.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC this year live from Times Square. Liz Koshy is his co-host, and Jessie James Decker will be the Powerball co-host. You can watch this on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, on Hulu with Live TV, or other streaming platforms.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities again this year. CNN announced the hosts won’t be drinking on air this year, but Cohen said the directive applied to correspondents and not necessarily the hosts themselves, so it remains to be seen if there will be more tipsy antics this year. Their event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is also being hosted live from Times Square until 12 a.m. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, Don Lemon will take over and host from New Orleans, ringing in the new year from the Central time zone. You can watch the event live on CNN.com or CNN’s mobile app if you have cable. Or you can watch on Hulu with Live TV or other platforms that carry CNN.