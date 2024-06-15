Reality Star, 59, Dies After ‘Medical Emergency’ at Alaska Boatyard, Police Say

Nick Mavar, who starred on Discovery Channel’s reality show “Deadliest Catch,” Died on June 13 in Naknek, Alaska, a local police chief told Deadline.

Deadline reported that Maver died in a community called Naknek at the age of 59, according to Bristol Bay Police Chief Jeffrey Elbie.

“It’s the deadliest job on earth: crab fishing off the Alaskan coast on the icy Bering Sea,” Discovery Channel says of the show, which is in its 20th season.

Elbie told Deadline that the cause of death was a “medical emergency at a boatyard,” and it was later ruled that Mavar died of “natural causes.” However, the specific nature of the medical emergency was not clear.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Deadline. The chief also confirmed Mavar’s death to Variety.

According to The New York Post, Mavar was a fisherman and deckhand. He was born in Croatia and “worked aboard the F/V Northwester,” The Post reported. His IMDB profile says he appeared in multiple seasons of the show.

Nick Mavar Previously Suffered From Serious Health Issues, Including a Ruptured Appendix

According to Page Six, Mavar is survived by his wife, Julie Mavar.

According to the Post, Mavar, who appeared in 98 episodes of the series, had previous medical issues.

“He left the show abruptly after his appendix ruptured onboard during a December 2020 voyage,” The Post reported, adding that he later sued a boat owner and his wife, saying he did not “receive speedy medical treatment during the pandemic.” The captain blamed a subcontractor, according to TMZ.

In a lawsuit, Mavar said he suffered a ruptured appendix and cancerous tumor, The Post reported.

A fan wrote on X that Mavar “worked hard and respected the job that put food on our tables. He will not be forgotten.”

Naknek, Alaska’s website says, “Located at the northeast side of Bristol Bay in Southwest Alaska and home to the world’s richest sockeye salmon fishery, the community of Naknek is all about fishing. Accessible by road from nearby King Salmon, Naknek sits on the north bank of the Naknek River. The village comes alive during the red salmon run from mid-June to the end of July.”

The Specific Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known for Nick Mavar, Who Also Appeared on Several Spin-Offs of the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Series

The specific cause of death of Mavar is not yet clear. TMZ reported that, according to police, it’s too early to determine the exact nature of the medical emergency.

“Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Nick Mavar Jr. to Camai Medical Center while providing life saving measures,” Elbie said to The Anchorage Daily News. “He was pronounced deceased.”

According to IMDb, Mavar also appeared on “Deadliest Catch” seasons such as “Deadliest Catch: The Bat” and “Deadliest Catch: Inside the Catch.”

A fan wrote on X, “Just heard about Nick Mavar. Absolutely stunned! I always liked him on @DeadliestCatch w/the Hanson’s because he seemed to be the voice of reason on a boat filled with chaos. I know he’s Jake’s uncle & recently remarried, so prayers to his family for peace & comfort.”