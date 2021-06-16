Nick McGlashan Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Die?

On the June 15 tribute episode of “Deadliest Catch,” crew members received a text that Nick McGlashan, who worked on the Summer Bay, had suddenly died.

The 33-year-old was the deck boss on the Summer Bay and worked under Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski.

According to the Sun, which obtained copies of McGlashan’s autopsy report, the fisherman was ruled to have died from a drug overdose. McGlashan reportedly “overdosed in a Nashville hotel bathroom wearing a gray shirt and gray underwear after taking a toxic mix of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl,” according to the outlet. He was visiting friends in Tennessee at the time.

In the wake of his death, a spokesperson for Discovery shared with People, “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

During the June 15 episode, Wichrowski responds to the news by saying, “Oh my god.” Captain Hillstrand said, per People, “Wow. [Just] like that, Nick’s gone.”

Recapping how he learned of McGlashan’s passing, Captain Sig Hansen added, “I’ve got text messages and words going around that Nick McGlashan passed away. Nick was a part of Summer Bay and pretty much every boat Bill [Wichrowski]’s been running lately. Bill, you know, treated him as family.”

Here’s what you need to know:

It Is Believed He Has 2 Children

According to The Sun, the “Deadliest Catch” star is “believed to be a dad of two.”

He began appearing on the Discovery show in 2013, and, in total, made an appearance in over 78 episodes.

The Sun added that McGlashan was suspended from Season 13 of the show after being “blamed on his drug use.”

According to his Discovery bio, he was a 7th generation fisherman, raised in Alaska.

His namesake was his uncle, who worked on the F/V Deep Sea in 1947– this is said to be the first boat to fish within the crab industry. Nick’s father, Bruce, was a “longtime friend” of Wild Bill’s.

One of His Last Tweets Was about Trauma

Trauma be making me fall asleep randomly. It also wakes me up randomly. Navigate carefully. — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) December 10, 2020

On December 9, McGlashan posted what became one of his last tweets, writing, “Trauma be making me fall asleep randomly. It also wakes me up randomly. Navigate carefully.”

McGlashan’s death is the latest in a string of deaths that have rocked the “Deadliest Catch” cast.

In August 2020, USA Today reported that a deckhand on the series, Mahlon Reyes, died of a heart attack. He was only 38.

A Facebook post revealing the news read, “On Sunday night our family together made the hardest choice we’ve ever made and that was to remove him from life support. Mahlon’s body was tired and had put up an amazing fight. He was the strongest guy we knew. He was surrounded by so much love.”

When Reyes’ wife, Heather Sullivan, spoke to the outlet, she shared, “I am in awe of the people that he touched just by his positive attitude and smile. He was my rock and I was his.”

Other “Deadliest Catch” deaths include Blake Painter, who was found dead in his home in Georgia in May 2018, Captain Phil Harris, who suffered a stroke on-board, Justin Tennison, who died from complications from sleep apnea, Joe McMahon, who was shot and killed near Pasadena in July 2015, Tony Lara, who also suffered a heart attack, and Keith Anderson, who went missing in 2012 and has never been found since.