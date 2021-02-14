Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Killed In Hit & Run at Age 64

Robert Maraj, father of rap icon Nicki Minaj, died after being struck by a vehicle in Nassau County, New York, as first reported by TMZ. He was 64.

Maraj was walking on the road between Raff Avenue and Roslyn Road on February 12 when a vehicle slammed into him around 6 p.m., Nassau County Police told TMZ. The driver fled the scene before any witnesses could get a solid description.

Nicki, whose birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj, was born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago to Maraj, and Carol Maraj in 1982. The 38-year-old rapper turned her parents into grandparents on September 30, when she welcomed a son with husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj’s father worked as a financial executive and was a part-time gospel singer. According to The Sun, Miraj suffered from drug addiction which put a strain on his relationship with his daughter.

In the MTV film, Nicki Minaj: My Time Now documentary, the rapper reveals, “I was always very nervous, very afraid. My father would yell and curse a lot.”

“It was right in the crack era,” Minaj continues. “We didn’t know, but he fell victim to crack shortly after he moved to America,” when the rapper was five years old. “When you’re on crack, you can’t keep a job. And when you can’t keep a job, you don’t have money. And when you don’t have money, you steal. And you steal from your family.”

Neither Minaj, her sister, Ming Maraj, nor her mother has released an official statement following Robert Maraj’s death.

Minaj Revealed Her Father Burned Down Their House on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The “Anaconda” rapper opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her father during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2010. Minaj described a fight that took place between her parents after which Maraj set their house on fire, nearly killing her mother Carol.

Minaj was not in danger, as Carol had sent Nick and her brother to sleep at a friend’s house that evening due to a dark premonition that something bad was going to happen. “He did burn the house down,” Minaj clarified. “It wasn’t an attempt, he did! My mother was in the house and she had to run out at the last time.”

“She had a dream the night before that the house was going to be burned down so she had me and my brother sleep at a friend’s house.”

In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, Minaj described how she wished to become rich to help her mother.

“When I first came to America, I would go in my room and kneel down at the foot of my bed and pray that God would make me rich so that I could take care of my mother,” Minaj revealed. “Because I always felt like if I took care of my mother, my mother wouldn’t have to stay with my father. We didn’t want him around at all, so I always felt like being rich would cure everything, and that was always what drove me.”

Carol Minaj Started a Foundation to Help Victims of Abuse

Minaj is incredibly close with her mother, Carol Maraj, who wrote a memoir of her abusive relationship, Leaving My Pain, which was published in December 2020. The description of the book on Amazon reads:

Carol shares what it feels like to be celebrated, respected and loved while experiencing abuse and its aftermath in the silence of your soul. She takes you on a journey from her childhood to the present. And while there are many occasions and situations she celebrates, there is also the struggle to heal and redeem what’s been left of her from abuse.

In November 2019, she started the Carol Maraj Foundation. Their mission is to advocate for women who need a voice and provide support for those in abusive relationships.

Carol Maraj is her daughter’s biggest cheerleader and paid tribute to the “Super Bass” rapper on her birthday. On December 8, Carol Maraj wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, an amazing mother, a wonderful wife and the best sister in world. May God continue to Bless you and your family as you continue to Bless the world with your amazing talents. I love you beyond what words can express ❤️❤️❤️ #happybirthdaynicki #amotherslove.”

