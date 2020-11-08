Nicky Trebek: Alex Trebek’s Loving Relationship With Adopted Daughter

Nicky Trebek is the adopted daughter of Alex Trebek. She is the child of his first wife, Elaine, but they forged a close relationship and she took his name.

Trebek, who died on November 8 at the age of 80 of pancreatic cancer, also leaves behind daughter Emily and son Matthew with his second wife, Jean.

TMZ first broke the news that Trebek had died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. Trebek’s second wife Jean shared this picture of the three kids:

Nicky Was Only 6 Years Old When Her Mom Married Alex Trebek

According to her IMDB profile, Nicky Trebek was born in Toronto but raised in Hollywood.

Her mom Elaine Callei married Trebek when Nicky was only 6 years old and he “lovingly raised her and gave her his name,” IMDB reports. Closer Weekly reports that Trebek was married to Elaine from 1974 to 1981, when the couple divorced. They did not have children of their own, but Nicky and Alex became very close.

She wished him a happy Father’s Day on Instagram, writing that she loved him and referring to him as dad. In June, she shared a photo of Trebek getting an Emmy award for Jeopardy!, writing, “#outstandingshow #outstandinghost #jeopardy @jeopardy 🏆💜#congratulations #dad #instagram #instagood #daytimeemmys #2020.”

Alex’s wife Jean wrote a Father’s Day tribute to him for InsideWink in which she discussed Nicky.

“…we have the added benefit of Nicky being part of our family,” Jean wrote. “Nicky is the daughter of Alex’s first wife, Elaine, whom I have great affection for. Nicky is a couple of years younger than me, and so I have also enjoyed getting to know her and I consider her to be one of my dearest friends. She is full of soulfulness with a dash of rock n’roll…a truly benevolent person. It feels to me like our little family was meant to be…the stars all were aligned to bring together such unique personalities which deeply support and respect each other.”

Nicky, Who Has Worked as a Model and Infomercial Host, Described Her Favorite Memories of Alex

Nicky has forged her own career in television. She “worked in production on Jeopardy, television specials and on several feature films. Nicky has also hosted infomercials and has modeled in consumer ads in Vogue, Cosmo, Mademoiselle, Glamour, Self and Allure magazines,” IMDB reports.

According to IMDB, Nicky Trebek “recently recorded with platinum producer Loren Harriet.” Her track was called “Every Beat of Your Heart.”

In Jean’s article, Nicky recalled her favorite memory of Alex. “When he took me on a trip to a wine symposium in Hawaii. I wasn’t a kid, but Vincent Price attended and I got to sit next to him at a dinner,” she said. “Needless to say it was unforgettable. Bonus: On that trip he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!”

She also explained how she was like her dad, saying, “I have a similar passion for organization in my household. Haha. Dad is extremely into cleanliness and organization.”

She added in the article, “There’s a stunning painting from my childhood of God and the Devil/Good and Evil that now lives in my house, But as a child I would look up at it in wonder. One Christmas he put a large bow on it and gave it to me. It’s my favorite piece of art and has deep meaning to me.”

Trebek Spoke Lovingly About His Children & Second Wife, Jean

Trebek would go on to have a happy marriage with second wife, Jean, although he told People Magazine that he wished he had met her sooner.

“My wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, oh my gosh … if I’d just met Jean in my 20s, we could have had a longer life together,” Alex once told People.

He mentioned his kids too.

“They’re really sharp and have done their due diligence in their respective endeavors,” he told People.

