Nicole Kidman ‘Pushes’ Salma Hayek Away in ‘Tiff’ at Fashion Show: Video

Actress Nicole Kidman lightly shoved Salma Hayek’s hand aside during a viral video moment.

The video shows Hayek putting her hand on Kidman, who then put her hand on Hayek’s arm and lightly shoved it down. The New York Post described the moment as “tense,” reporting that Kidman “pushed Hayek’s arm away.”

According to Page Six, Hayek “seemingly pushes Salma Hayek away during tense moment.”

Hayek then waved her hand with an annoyed look on her face, and Kidman wagged her finger and hand at her after hugging singer Katy Perry, the video shows. Then Kidman walked off-screen. Hayek’s husband and Perry were standing there as well.

“Photographers taking pictures of Salma Hayek until Nicole Kidman stopped right in front of her and said ‘don’t touch me’ that even left Katy Perry embarrassed 😳,” wrote an X page, Central Reality, that helped send the video viral on October 12.

Nicole Kidman & Salma Hayek Were Described as Getting Into a ‘Tiff’ at the Fashion Show

Although the video went viral on the weekend of October 12-13, The New York Post reported that the incident occurred “at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week two weeks” before. TMZ pegged the date as September 30.

According to The Post, Hayek was trying to get Kidman “to turn towards other cameras after they took a group picture” with Perry at the event.

TMZ reported that the two women were in a “tiff” at the event. According to TMZ, Kidman walked off even though a photographer asked the two to pose for another picture. It’s not clear exactly what was said between the two women, although TMZ reported that Hayek said “yes, please” at one point.

Body language expert Judi James told DailyMail.com, “This body language looks like a subliminal etiquette issue, based on fashion house ‘rules’ that are possibly as complex as the Da Vinci Code.”

“Keeping your dignity and maintaining impeccable elegance while being jostled and made to wait for what can often be hours are necessary skills, and Nicole Kidman offers what looks like a masterclass here in protecting A-list parameters and status signals against all odds,” she added to DailyMail.com.

Salma Hayek’s Husband Owns the Luxury Brand

The Post noted that Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault owns Balenciaga. Kidman is “a brand ambassador for the company,” the Post reported.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pinault is worth $7 billion.

He is a French businessman who is CEO of Kering, his father’s company which owns “Balenciaga, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and many others,” according to Celebrity Net Worth, which reported that he has been married to Hayek since 2009.

According to Forbes, his father’s family is worth more than $20 billion. The dad started the company in 1963 as a “wood and building materials company” but moved into luxury fashion with the purchase of Gucci in 1999, according to Forbes.

“Pinault and his family own iconic auction house Christie’s, plus a 3,000-piece art collection with works by Picasso, Mondrian, and Koons,” Forbes reported of Hayek’s husband’s father. The Pinault family also owns a controlling stake in Creative Artists Agency, according to Forbes.