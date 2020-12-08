Nigella Lawson Breaks Silence on Insane ‘Microwave’ Pronunciation [VIDEO]

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Nigella Lawson went viral on Twitter for her insanely bizarre pronunciation of the word “microwave.” During the December 7 episode of her BBC series, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat,” she pronounced the kitchen staple as “mee-cro-wa-vay,” which made viewers lose their mind.

Is that really how Lawson pronounces microwave? Twitter users wondered if maybe we’ve all been pronouncing microwave wrong our entire lives. Lawson, one of the most celebrated and respected chefs of our time, was convincing in saying “mee-cro-wa-vay” so casually and confidently.

In the video, Lawson, 60, was preparing black-pudding meatballs with fatty milk, and she “warmed” the milk “in the mee-cro-wa-vay” prior to pouring it into her batter. By Tuesday afternoon, the video of Lawwon’s microwave pronunciation had racked up nearly 1 million views. One person tweeted, “Am I the only one who thought

@Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” — and Lawson responded.

Lawson, who has 2.6 million followers on Twitter said, “I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

