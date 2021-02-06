Nightcap Scrunchies on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Shirah Benarde and Michael Benarde took their product, the Nightcap Scrunchie, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could get a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the brother-and-sister duo from West Palm Beach, Florida “have invented a way to prevent drink spiking, a growing safety concern.”

The Benardes were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban.

Here’s what you should know about Nightcap Scrunchies on Shark Tank:

1. They Were Created to Protect People From Drink Spiking

With drink-spiking an ever-present concern when out at a bar, nightclub or at a party. The Nightcap is a scrunchie that can be worn on the wrist or in the hair, and it doubles as a way to cover a drink.

In order to use it, the user pulls the drink cover out from the hidden pocket, places it over the drink and then uses a straw to consume the beverage.

There are also reusable straws that can be purchased alongside the Nightcap. The cap has the added convenience of keeping sand, dirt, and bugs out of drinks.

2. NightCap Scrunchies Were Invented by a 16-Year-Old

According to the company website, NightCap Scrunchies were invented by a 16-year-old girl from West Palm Beach, Florida, Shirah Benarde.

“The idea came to her in a dream after hearing the horrors of drink spiking from friends who experienced it after going off to college,” the website reads. “Fortunately, her friends were okay, but Shirah was determined to come up with a pragmatic solution to this problem that could protect her and her friends when they went off to college.”

The site says that she wanted the product to be something that people felt good about wearing as well. Shirah is now 18 years old and is a freshman at the University of Tampa.

3. The Entrepreneurs Are a Brother and Sister Duo

While Shirah was the one who came up with the idea and made the first prototype by using a scrunchie and pantyhose, her brother, Michael helped her continue the project and take it one step further.

“As someone who had been living on a college campus for four years, he understood how prevalent the problem was – and is,” the website reads. “Knowing that there was no product on the market that had been adopted at scale, Michael saw huge potential.”

They worked together for six months in order to get the product off the ground.

4. The ‘Shark Tank’ Experience Went by Quickly

According to an interview with the Sun-Sentinel, Michael and Shirah’s experience in the Shark Tank went by quickly.

“It went so fast, it felt like it was 5 minutes,” Michael told the outlet. “The double doors open and there’s Kevin O’Leary staring right at you. It rushes through you, ‘I am really on Shark Tank.”

The episode was filmed in Las Vegas in 2020 under strict COVID-19 safety protocols including quarantining in a hotel room while waiting for their opportunity to go on the show.

5. The Caps Are Available to Purchase Online

The NightCap Scrunchies are available to purchase online for $11.99 apiece, but they are also available to purchase in bulk. The product is also available to buy on Amazon.

The single NightCap is available for $11.99, while there is also a family pack available for $39.99, which includes four scrunchies.

The drink covering can also be purchased with a reusable straw kit, which brings the price for the single up to $15.99 and the four-pack goes up to $51.99.

