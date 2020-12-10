‘Floribama Shore’ Cast Member Is Having a Baby

Nilsa Prowant, from MTV’s Floribama Shore, is pregnant with boyfriend Gus Gazda, according to E! Online. (No, not Floribama Shore’s Gus, this is a new Gus, who Prowant has skillfully dubbed ‘Gus 2.0’).

The 26-year-old announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light… Our greatest adventure is about to begin..”

In the photo, she revealed that her due date is May 2021. She did announce the baby’s gender.

This isn’t the first time Prowant has posted about her significant other. Over the summer, she posted a pic of the two and wrote, “Just you and me, forever ❤️ (unless I start popping out babies…)”

Well, it seems that time has come.

What do we know about Nilsa’s boyfriend, Gus Gazda?

Not very much. But if you check out his Instagram, it’s clear that Gazda is extremely supportive of Prowant, who he posts about often.

And while it’s unclear what Gazda does for a living or if he’ll appear on the new season of the show, he often posts promotions for a CBD product called Sweet Drop.

In the photo above, Gazda posted a picture with Nilsa and the couple’s dog, and wrote, “@sweetdrop keeping us cool, calm, and collected while crate training Ravioli. Use code: GUS for %20 off!”

The couple made their relationship public on November 30, 2019, and seem to be going strong today.

Floribama Shore Suspended

Floribama Shore premiered in 2017 and follows eight young adults in the Florida Panhandle as they party their summers away. It was created by the team that brought fans MTV’s “Jersey Shore.”

On November 27, Deadline announced that filming on Season four of Floribama Shore had been suspended after someone on the production team tested positive for Covid-19.

The outlet revealed that cast and crew would be quarantined for two weeks at Lake Havasu, in Arizona, where the new season was being filmed.

“495 Productions, which produces Floribama Shore, is said to be adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which triggered the production shutdown after the positive test,” Deadline reported.

News of production halting came just a week after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stopped filming due to “coronavirus concerns,” according to People.

A release date for the latest season has yet to be announced. Last season, the cast consisted of Jeremiah, Codi, Kortni, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace, and Gus, who spent the season in St. Petersburg.

Prowant made her first appearance on Floribama Shore on November 27, 2019, and has been part of the drama ever since. According to Feeling the Vibe, Prowant married US Army Personnel James Anderson in 2014 whens he was just 20-years-old.

As told on Floribama Shore, Prowant suffered a miscarriage during her marriage and when she discovered that her husband had been cheating, the two separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2017, according to Feeling the Vibe.

