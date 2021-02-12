Does Noah Centineo Have a Girlfriend?

Noah Centineo is a star on Netflix’s teen romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but some fans want to know about all the girls he’s loved in real life.

The 24-year-old actor has been linked with his costars Kelli Berglund and Lana Condor, Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren, and actress Angeline Appel in the past, according to Seventeen.

His dating history appears to be mostly with celebrities, so it’s no surprise that when asked if he would ever date a fan, Noah told E!’s Daily Pop he most likely would not go there.

“I don’t close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it’s like more of an infatuation with like, a position more than like, the person,” he explained. “It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think.”

So what’s the current status of Noah Centineo’s dating situation?

Noah Has Been Linked With Model & Influencer Stassie Karanikolaou Since Late Last Year

The actor sparked romance rumors with yet another celebrity — model and Instagram influencer Stassie Karanikolaou — last year.

In June of 2020, Us Weekly reported that Noah and Stassie had a flirty exchange on Instagram.

Four months later, the celebrity site Just Jared published photos of the two stars days before Halloween after they packed on the PDA at a costume party. Stassie, 23, was dressed as a Pink Power Ranger for the bash.

At the time, a source told E! that the two were official.

“Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about a month now and are officially dating,” the insider told the outlet in October. “It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry.”

The source added that the couple’s chemistry was “undeniable” and that they were “super into each other.”

“Noah is very outgoing and Stassie thinks he’s hilarious,” the insider said at the time.

There Were Rumors That Noah & Stassie Snuck Off & Got Married Last Year, But That Does Not Seem to Be The Case

Last fall, there were rumors that Noah and Stassie got married on the sly when it was reported that may have eloped to Vegas, according to The Daily Mail. The rumor started on Instagram via a celebrity gossip account with a tease that the couple went to Las Vegas and secretly exchanged vows without telling family or friends.

That would have been a surprising turn of events, considering Stassie’s bestie Kylie Jenner probably would have wanted to know about a wedding.

A source told E! News that Kylie – and all of Stassie’s other friends — think Stassie and Noah are a perfect match.

“It’s an easy relationship and all of her friends love him,” a source dished. “Kylie thinks they are cute together. They both love going on dates, going out to restaurants, but also love hanging out at either of their houses just chilling, laughing, and having fun.”

Of course, fans will be hard-pressed to find Noah or Stassie showing off their relationship on social media. The two do not seem to have any couples’ photos on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Tyler Cameron Is Rumored to Be Dating Stassie Karanikolaou