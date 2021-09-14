Norm MacDonald Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Norm MacDonald died on September 14 “after a long and private battle with cancer,” Deadline confirmed. He was 61 years old. MacDonald kept his nine-year cancer battle private.

MacDonald, known for his deadpan humor, was married to ex-wife Connie MacDonald from 1988 to 1996, according to Celebrity Mirror. They had one son together, Dylan, whom they welcomed in 1993.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Lori Jo Hoekstra, MacDonald’s longtime producing partner and friend, told Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

MacDonald appeared on “SNL” from 1993 to 1998, where he became best known for his “Weekend Update” skits.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. MacDonald Did Voice Acting Until 2020

Even though he had cancer MacDonald didn’t stop working. According to his profile on the Internet Movie Database, MacDonald gave his voice to the animated series “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” where he played Pigeon.

The website claims he was best known for gigs on films like “Billy Madison,” “The Animal,” “Dirty Work” and “Doctor Do Little.”

However, Deadline noted he was most impactful during his time on “SNL.” He then went on to star in “The Norm Show” from 1999 to 2001 and did comedy on Netflix for one season in 2018 with the talk show “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”

The outlet noted he was slated to appear at the New York Comedy Festival in November.

2. MacDonald Was Active on Social Media in the Beginning of the Pandemic

MacDonald wasn’t active on social media in the year before his death, though he did post several updates on Instagram in the beginning part of the pandemic.

He did skits with fellow comedians like Chevy Chase and Bob Saget.

His final picture was of a burger and fries. “Hypothetically, if there was a restaurant named after me out there, I’d tell them to serve @Pepsi because burgers go #BetterWithPepsi #PepsiPartner,” he wrote on May 26.

3. Fans Mourned MacDonald’s Passing

Most fans were shocked to hear about MacDonald’s death. Shortly after his passing was announced, his name became a top-trending topic on Twitter where fans mourned the comedian.

“RIP to a comedy legend. Dirty Work was the first DVD I ever bought and it started my lifelong appreciation for Norm’s talent,” Variety writer Joe Otterson tweeted.

“NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious,” comedian Patton Oswalt said.

“We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind,” Steve Martin added.

Jim Carrey shared his love for MacDonald. “My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10-year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius,” he said. “I love him.”

