Norman Lear’s Age, Background & Stats

Norman Lear was honored with the prestigious Carol Burnett Award during the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The legendary TV creator was named as the third-ever recipient of the award, which is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s highest honor for work in the Television industry.

The Carol Burnett Award was established in 2019 and was awarded to Burnett in its inaugural year, and to comedian and talk show host Ellen Degeneres in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Known as of the most prolific TV creators in history, Lear has won six Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and a Kennedy Centers Honor. At the inaugural Television Hall of Fame in 1984, Lear was one of the original seven inductees along with TV legends such as Lucille Ball and Milton Berle, according to Emmys.com. In 1999, he was presented with the National Medal of the Arts by President Bill Clinton. In 2014, Lear penned his memoir, Even This I Get to Experience.

When Was Norman Lear Born & How Tall is He?

Norman Milton Lear was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 27, 1922, which made him 98 years old at the time of his HFPA honor at the 2021 Golden Globes. According to his IMDB page, he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Lear is a World War II veteran. In a television career that dates back to the 1950s, Lear has worked as a writer and producer, and also as the creator of some of the most iconic TV shows in history, including the groundbreaking 1970s sitcoms All in the Family, Sanford and Son, Maude, Good Times, The JeffersonsandOne Day at a Time.

More recently, Lear was involved in Netflix’s One Day at a Time reboot as well as Live in Front of a Studio Audience, two live ABC specials that showcased word-for-word remade versions of classic episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times with modern actors.

Despite His Advanced Age, Norman Lear Shows No Signs of Retirement—at Least Not Until He Hits 100 Years Old

Although Lear is not actively working in an office every day amid the coronavirus pandemic, he still has projects and network TV pitches underway with his longtime partner Brent Miller. In 2019, Variety reported that Sony renewed its overall deal with Lear’s Act III Prods in a contract that runs up to the TV legend’s 100th birthday in 2022.

Lear’s wife, Lyn Davis, recently told CBS News of her husband, “He’s not the retiring type.”

In the same interview, Lear credited a daily dose of laughter as the secret for his long life.

“The soundtrack of my life has been laughter,” he said. “I happen to believe it has everything to do with a long life.”

He also said he doesn’t “believe in regrets.” And while he doesn’t fear death, he does fear that he might miss out on something.

“When thinking about death, I don’t mean the going, it’s the leaving that is the problem for me,” Lear said. “Going, who knows what’s out there? It can’t be all bad. But leaving, I can’t think of anything good about leaving.”

