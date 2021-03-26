Numilk on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Joe Savino and Ari Tolwin took their company and product, Numilk, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneurial duo from New York City “think they have an ‘udder-ly’ unique vegan take on a beloved drink.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Numilk from Shark Tank:

1. Numilk Has Milk Vending Machines in Whole Foods & Professional Models in Cafes

Numilk started out by launching a make-your-own almond milk machine in Whole Foods stores.

“We just thought there had to be a better way to go about it,” Tolwin told Well + Good in 2019. “The machine grinds the almonds and then mixes it with filtered water and organic maple syrup, if the customer chooses to add sweetener.”

The machine is used by customers, who choose an empty bottle, load it into the machine and then choose between sweetened and unsweetened almond milk. The company has since decided to branch out to offer at-home options for their machines.

2. Numilk Home Can Make Plant-Based Milks, Smoothies & More

The Numilk Home can be used to make many different types of plant-based milk, according to the Numilk website.

“The Numilk Home makes all your favorite plant-based milks, from almond milk to cashew milk, barista oat milk and more,” the website reads. “Delicious matcha lattes, clean protein shakes, and even cold-brew coffee and chai tea!”

The design is made to look nice in the kitchen as well, and there is no cleanup required after the process.

3. The At-Home Product is Available for Preorder

At the time of writing, the product is only available for preorder online and will be shipped in the summer of 2022, and it is used with pouches that act as single-use products. The pouches can be used to create milk, lattes and protein shakes, according to the company’s website.

“Numilk pouches contain only the things you actually want in your plant-based milk of choice: organic, pure, whole food ingredients,” the website reads. “Unsweetened almond, for example, contains only pre-ground organic almonds and Himalayan pink salt.”

The site also says that the pouches do not include any fillers, processed sweeteners and no preservatives.

4. Numilk Aims to Raise Funding on Kickstarter

In what might be a hint at the company’s ultimate fate on Shark Tank, Numilk is currently raising money in a Kickstarter Campaign. It’s important to note, however, that the campaign is solely for the Numilk Home rather than the product that has been in place at Whole Foods.

The Kickstarter Campaign says that the reception for the in-store machines was so positive that they decided to roll out the professional version for use in cafes in 2020.

The pro version, which is used in cafes, was manufactured in small quantities but was a reward for some Kickstarter backers.

5. The Mission is to Make Plant-Based Milk More Accessible

According to the Kickstarter Campaign for Numilk, the dairy milk industry is a source of carbon emissions and also is a large source of food waste. The campaign cites the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine as saying a plant-based diet is good for the planet.

“Numilk is proud to be a better-for-planet brand aligned with Oceanic Global and its efforts in helping businesses and individuals adopt more sustainable practices for the well-being of our ocean and planet,” the Kickstarter reads.

Tune into Shark Tank to see if Numilk gets a deal from the Sharks.

