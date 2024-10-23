Obama Raps to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ at Detroit Rally [VIDEO]

Former President Barack Obama rapped on stage at a rally with Eminem in Detroit, Michigan, on October 22, video shows.

Obama rapped part of Eminem’s hit “Lose Yourself,” saying:

“Palms were sweaty, knees weak/ Arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already/ Mom’s spaghetti/ I’m nervous but on the surface, I’m calm already.”

The video went viral on X.

Eminem is famously from Detroit, and Michigan is a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Obama, who is supporting Harris, also headlined a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

When Eminem introduced Obama, the former president said, ““I gotta say, I’ve done a lot of rallies. So, I don’t usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem.”

The Michigan polls show an exceptionally tight race for president. Trump has been leading in Michigan polls throughout the month of October, although it’s extremely close, Real Clear Politics’ polling page shows.

Eminem Said That He Wants a Country Where People Aren’t Afraid ‘to Express Their Opinions’

Eminem spoke about freedom when he introduced Obama.

“I’m here tonight for a couple of reasons. As most of you know, the city of Detroit and my home state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice. So, I’m encouraging everyone to get out and vote please,” Eminem told the enthusiastic crowd.

“I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people would do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country, where this freedom and many others will be protected and upheld.”

Obama joked, “I thought Eminem was going to be performing and I was going to jump out.”

Eminem Hasn’t Made Many Political Endorsements Over His Career, Reports Say

According to Forbes, it’s rare for Eminem to make political endorsements, although he has criticized Trump in the past.

In 2020, however, he did share a Joe Biden campaign video using his music on his X page.

According to Forbes, Eminem slammed Trump in a song he released in 2016, labeling Trump a “loose cannon.”

The song said Trump would have “his hand on the button / who doesn’t have to answer to no one—great idea!” as president and said of people supporting Trump, “Run the faucet, I’ma dunk / A bunch of Trump supporters underwater / Snuck up on ’em in Ray-Bans in a gray van with a spray tan.”

In 2017, at an awards show, Eminem criticized Trump again, calling him “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” according to Forbes.

Forbes noted that Eminem has said that he doesn’t care if he loses fans because he has slammed Trump since some of his “fan base” crosses into Trump’s political base.