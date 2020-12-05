ODR Skis on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Kyle Greco took his company’s product, ODR Skis, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could get one of the investors to offer him a deal and invest in his company.

Greco pitched his product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner. His product isn’t really skis, though; instead, they are a pair of boots that allow you to easily skate across the snow.

According to the episode synopsis, he “shares his unique way to shred on the slopes” with the sharks.

Here’s what you should know about ODR Skis on Shark Tank:

1. ODR Skis Were Created by Experienced Riders

According to the company website, ODR skis were thought of and created by a community of people who were experienced in skiing and snowboarding.

“Decades of rider experience behind us as we push the envelope of current technology, chasing new experiences and uncovering knowledge on and off the downhill edge,” the website reads. “Never settling, bettering ourselves and challenging others to do the same. We are ODR SKIS.”

The website also says that the company is powered and founded by a “community of riders in love with mountains and passionate about making ski resorts more accessible.”

2. The Ski Skates Are Available to Buy or Rent

According to Shark Tank Blog, the ski shoes are available to rent at some Colorado, Utah, California and Vermont resorts, but they can also be purchased from many of those locations. They can also be purchased on the company website.

The prices range from $389 to over $600, with many different types of snow skates and bundles available.

3. There Are Different Types of Ski Skates Available

At the time of writing, there are three different types of Ski Skates available to purchase.

The Eclipse is said to be “great for newcomers to the slopes,” and it uses a thermal liner and flexible toe section. Those are the cheapest option, as they are offered for $389.

The R-43 White Out is described as being great for “advanced hockey players, inline skaters and skiers.” The website says that they incorporated all of the new 2020 and 2021 season features for maximum performance on this option. Finally, the R-43 Black Out is available. It appears that the Black Out is the same as the White Out other than the color. These options start at $479.

4. There Are Plenty of Accessories Available

Accessories for the Snow Skis include a Face Mask, which helps keep your face warm when skiing, for $99, a way to protect the base of the skis called the Guardian, and an edge sharpener for the Snow Skis.

Also available is a travel bag for the skis along with dynamic wax that helps keep them ready for all snow conditions.

There are bundles that include the carrying case and some other accessories ranging from around $425 to $650 depending on which product is chosen and the types of accessories available.

5. Kevin Greco is the CEO of the Company

Kevin Greco, the entrepreneur visiting the Sharks in the Tank, is the CEO of ODR, and he has been in that role since November 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Greco’s previous experience is in business as well, as he worked as a Business Intelligence Manager at DAQRI in Los Angeles for two years. He has also worked in data analytics, business operations and planning and logistics. He has a degree in international business, trade and commerce from George Fox University.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Greco can score a deal from the Sharks.

