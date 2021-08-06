Oklahoma Tax-Free Weekend 2021: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend has already started and extends through the weekend. Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. Here are all the details you need to know about what does and does not qualify for tax-free shopping this weekend.

Items that Qualify & Don’t Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 per item qualify for tax-free status. (This includes if the item regularly costs more than $100 but is discounted this weekend, even if a coupon or loyalty card is used to reduce the price.) While some other states include school supplies and other items in their tax-free list, Oklahoma has a more limited list of qualifying items.

Oklahoma’s website clarifies details about what does and does not qualify for tax-free status:

Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars are exempt. This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear. Any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed. Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing are considered taxable. The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable.

Oklahoma’s website lists specific examples of clothing that is tax-free this weekend, and they include the following quoted list:

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach capes and coats

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Earmuffs

Footlets

Formal wear

Garters and garter belts

Girdles

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Rubber pants

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

Additional Details About Tax-Free Weekend

The website clarifies a few additional questions about tax-free weekend.

Layaways:

Do items placed in layaway qualify for an exemption? The site notes that “eligible items will qualify for the exemption when final payment on the layaway is made and the item is given to the customer during the exemption period.”

Do online items qualify?

Oklahoma’s website notes: “Eligible items sold to purchasers by mail, telephone, email or internet shall qualify for the sales tax exemption if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.”

In other words, yes online items qualify as long as they’re purchased during tax-free weekend for immediate shipment, even if they’re delivered after the weekend is over.

Do rainchecks qualify?

Yes, if an item is purchased during the sales tax weekend from a previously issued rain check, then the qualified item is tax-free. But it is not tax-free if the raincheck is redeemed after the tax-free weekend.

The website also notes that all retailers are required to participate in the state this weekend.

