SEE IT: Olivia Newton-John’s Last Instagram Post Before She Died

Olivia Newton-John has died.

The news was confirmed on her Instagram account on Monday, August 8, 2022. The superstar singer and movie star “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” read the announcement, in part. She was 73-years-old.

Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and again in 2013. In May 2017, Newton-John learned that her cancer had metastasized and “spread to her bones,” according to People magazine. Over the past couple of years, she has remained optimistic and in good spirits.

“I’m winning over it well and that’s how I see it. I don’t think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a really good thing and I’m getting stronger and better all the time! I’m doing well,” she said in 2020.

Newton-John has been active on social media and the most recent post was shared on her account just three days ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Photo of Newton-John and Her Husband Was Posted on August 5

Just three days before she died, a “flashback Friday” post was shared on Newton-John’s Instagram account. The photo was of Newton-John and her husband John Easterling. The two had been married since 2008.

Several people commented on the post.

“You two make the perfect couple,” one person wrote.

“Still as gourgous as you were in younger days,” someone else added.

“Beautiful photo! I’m sending you wishes for continued good health. I’m keeping you in my prayers. Love and light,” a third Instagram user added.

“Hi Olivia, there is nothing more beautiful than seeing you smile and enjoy nature, in the company of your beloved,” a fourth comment read.

Newton-John Posted a Contest Winner in July

Over the summer, Newton-John ran a contest in which fans were asked to share a photo of themselves posing as she did on the album sleeve for her hit song, “Let’s Get Physical.” The contest was held in honor of the “Physical” album’s 40th Anniversary.

On July 15, 2022, the winner was announced on Newton-John’s Instagram account.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the winner of the #Physical40 #Sleeveface contest, @ericseppala1 . I can tell that a lot of love and hard work went into this entry. It made my day! Thank you so much to all the incredible fans who entered! It warms my heart to know that this album is so beloved, even decades after its initial release,” a post was captioned.

Newton-John has had a lot to celebrate in 2022. In May, she reached 255.9 million lifetime streams on Pandora radio and posted a thank you to fans.

“Thank you so much to everyone who listens to my music, I hope it brings you joy!” she captioned an Instagram post.

Days earlier, Newton-John announced that two of her albums were made available for digital streams and downloads.

“So excited that my albums #LongLiveLove and #MusicMakesMyDay are now available digitally,” she captioned a post.

Newton-John is survived by her husband and her only daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Mourns the Loss of Lifelong Companion: ‘Rest in Peace, Angel’