When Does the 2021 Olympics Track and Field Begin?

The wait is finally over as the Summer Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo, Japan. Track and field competitors will have to wait a little longer, with their events starting on July 30 and running through August 8.

NBC is the exclusive carrier of Olympic programming, with primetime coverage starting every day at 8 p.m. on your local NBC station. Games can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.

Additional options include the Olympic channel on Sling TV, coverage of the games on YouTube TV and access with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

For a more comprehensive breakdown of Track and Field events, check here. Some qualifying events take place on July 29.

Women’s Track & Field Schedule

Friday, July 30: First rounds in the women’s 100m, the women’s 800m and the women’s 5000m

Saturday, July 31: Finals in the women’s 100m, First rounds in the women’s 100m hurdles and the women’s 400m hurdles

Sunday, August 1: Finals in the women’s triple jump and the women’s shot put; Semifinals in the women’s 100m hurdles and the women’s 400m hurdles

Monday, August 2: Finals in the women’s 100m hurdles, the women’s 5000m and the women’s discus

Tuesday, August 3: Finals in the women’s long jump, the women’s 200m, the women’s hammer and the women’s 800

Wednesday, August 4: Finals in the women’s 400m hurdles and the women’s steeplechase

Thursday, August 5: Finals in the women’s pole vault; heptathlon 800m and decathlon 1500m

Friday, August 6: Finals in the women’s 4x100m relays, the women’s 1500m, the women’s 400m, the women’s javelin and the women’s 20km walk

Saturday, August 7: The women’s marathon; Finals in the women’s 4x400m relay, the women’s high jump and the women’s 10,000m

Men’s Track & Field Schedule

Friday, July 30: Finals in the men’s 10,000m, First rounds in the men’s 400m hurdles

Saturday, July 31: Finals in the men’s discus, First Rounds in the men’s 800m

Sunday, August 1: Finals in the men’s 100m and the men’s high jump

Monday, August 2: Finals in the men’s steeplechase and the men’s long jump

Tuesday, August 3: Finals in the men’s 400m hurdles and the men’s pole vault

Wednesday, August 4: Finals in the men’s 200m, the men’s 800m and the men’s hammer

Thursday, August 5: Finals in the men’s shot put, the men’s triple jump, the men’s 110mH and the men’s 400m; heptathlon 800m and decathlon 1500m

Friday, August 6: Finals in the men’s 50km walk and the men’s 5K

Saturday, August 7: Finals in the men’s 4x400m relay, the men’s 1500m and the men’s javelin

Sunday, August 8: The men’s marathon

Mixed Track & Field Schedule

Friday, July 30: First rounds in the mixed 4x400m relay

Saturday, July 31: Finals in the mixed 4x400m relay

