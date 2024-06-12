Oprah Winfrey ‘Had to Get an IV’ in ‘Very Serious’ Hospitalization, Friend Says

Oprah Winfrey required an IV during a “very serious” hospitalization, her friend Gayle King said during a June 11 broadcast of “CBS Mornings.”

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends,” King said on the air. “I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV.”

“It was a very serious thing,” she added.

“She will be okay. She will be okay. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail,” King said, explaining why Winfrey wasn’t present to interview an author whose book she picked for her club. “But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”

Oprah Winfrey’s Spokesperson Says She Is Recovering From a Stomach Virus, Reports Say

Winfrey’s spokesperson gave more details to People Magazine.

“Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” Winfrey’s spokesperson told People.

“She is resting and feeling better every day,” the spokesperson told People.

Winfrey was supposed to be on the show announce her latest book club selection. “Oprah Winfrey selects ‘Familiaris’ by David Wroblewski as latest book club pick,” the show’s caption on YouTube says.

“This has never happened to us before. To reveal it without Oprah,” King said. King them mimicked how Winfrey would have introduced her book choice. She then described the book and interviewed the author.

Winfrey has undergone a significant weight loss the past year. She acknowledged taking weight loss medication, according to People Magazine, which quoted her as saying, “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

There’s been no indication her use of weight-loss medications has anything to do with her hospitalization, however.

Oprah Winfrey Wrote About Her Book Club Selection on Instagram on the Same Day Gayle King Announced That She Was Hospitalized

Winfrey wrote about her book selection on her Instagram page on June 11.

“Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season. So today I’m thrilled to announce that my next @oprahsbookclub selection is ‘Familiaris’ by @davidw4words! Many of you might recognize the author’s name because he wrote my 2008 book club pick, ‘The Story of Edgar Sawtelle,'” she wrote.

“Now David has written a follow up to that epic novel with the origin story of the Sawtelle family and the legendary dogs they became famous for. This riveting family saga takes us on an extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship and living your life’s true purpose,” Winfrey continued in the post.

“You don’t have to read David’s first book before starting this one but I’m sure you’ll pick it up after finishing. Get yourself a copy wherever you buy or download your books and follow us over at @oprahsbookclub to discuss it with other book lovers #ReadWithUs,” she wrote.