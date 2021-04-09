OpulenceMD on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Dr. Anika Goodwin Hilderbrand took her company and product, OpulenceMD, to the investors on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could score a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the opthalmologist from Greensboro, North Carolina, “catches the Sharks’ eyes with her beauty product that combines luxury and glamour with safety and quality.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch her company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

Here’s what you should know about OpulenceMD on Shark Tank:

1. OpulenceMD Sells Magnetic Eyelashes

OpulenceMD was created by Dr. Anika Goodwin as an easier way to avoid using the glue-on eyelashes that many people have used.

According to the company website, in order to apply the lashes, the customer uses the gel or liquid magnetic liner. No drying time is necessary; instead, the user will use three coats of liner before applying the lashes directly to the eyelid.

If the lashes do not attach, then simply apply one more coat of liquid or gel liner until the lashes stick. To remove, loosen the corner of the lash band and lift, removing the lash from the adhesion.

2. OpulenceMD Exceeded Revenue Goals in Less Than a Year

According to a 2020 BlackNews.com article, OpulenceMD was exceeding revenue goals in under one year of being in business. Goodwin told the outlet that she has always wanted to help people in need with that revenue.

“We’ve only been in business for seven months and are exceeding our revenue goals,” Goodwin told the outlet. “One of my goals for starting OpulenceMD Beauty is to help others who are in need.”

The company launched in early 2020 and made its way into the Shark Tank by the fall of the same year.

3. Goodwin Hopes to Help People Who Are Fighting Cancer

Goodwin told BlackNews.com that she hoped to help people who are fighting cancer both in her community and across the nation.

“As an eye surgeon, I’ve seen cancer patients and know the support they need as they win the fight against cancer,” she told the outlet. “Partnering with a local organization that has been a staple in my community was very important to me.”

Goodwin presented Cancer Services with a donation in November 2020.

4. There Are Multiple Sets of Eyelashes Available

At the time of writing, there are multiple types of magnetic eyelashes available to purchase from the company’s website.

The “Lashanista Starter Kit” is available to purchase and usually costs $250. At the time of writing, the starter kit is on sale for $125 and includes everything someone needs to start using the magnetic eyelashes including cleaning wands, lashes, brushes and a protective case.

There are also kits that are just the essentials available for $70 each. They come with one set of false eyelashes, liner and applicator as well as a protective case.

5. The Magnetic Lashes Were Created to be Better For Eye Health

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMuf2FEAtrO/

According to the company website, the lashes were created so consumers didn’t have to sacrifice their health for beauty.

“As a doctor, I think we should never have to sacrifice our health to look good,” the website reads. “Yet that’s the bind the beauty industry puts us in, especially when it comes to ocular health. And that’s when I realized my experience as a physician and a consumer put me in a unique position to create products that would free us all from making that choice.”

The products are all developed and tested under Goodwin’s guidance, according to the website.

