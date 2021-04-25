Who Is Presenting at the 2021 Oscars Tonight?

After a year of acceptance speeches given over Zoom, the 93rd Academy Awards will seem relatively normal with most of the nominees attending in person at one of two locations, The Dolby Theater in Hollywood and Union Station in Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars musical performances will be pre-recorded and aired during the pre-show, “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” which starts at 6:30pm EST. A post-show, “Oscars: After Dark”, hosted by Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells, will air immediately after the awards show.

The producers of this year’s Oscars, Jessie Colins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh, have hyped up this year’s list of celebrity presenters. The presenters will also be a bigger part of the show than normal.

Soderbergh told the Hollywood Reporter that this year’s presenters “have a lot more to do here than a typical presenter situation. They have an act of the show, it’s their act and they’re out here telling these stories. Very personal stories about each of these nominees and each of these films.”

Here are the presenters for the 93rd Academy Awards, as reported by ABC.

Laura Dern

Following tradition, the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role will be presented by last year’s Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner. Dern won in 2020 for her role as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story”.

This year’s nominees for Best Actor in a Supporting Role are Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Brad Pitt

Pitt took home an Oscar last year for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He will be presenting the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role tonight. The nominees are Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Amanda Seyfried (Mank), and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari).

Renée Zellwegger

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellwegger will present the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, having won the coveted Best Actress award last year for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic, “Judy.”

This year’s nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role are Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), the late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix made headlines after last year’s Oscars for his animal-rights centered acceptance speech. He won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for playing the title role in “Joker.” This year, he’ll be back presenting the Best Actress in a Leading Role award.

The nominees are Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

Other Announced Presenters

Here is the full list of the other presenters announced so far.

Riz Ahmed

Angela Bassett

Halle Berry

Bong Joon Ho

Don Cheadle

Bryan Cranston

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Harrison Ford

Regina King

Marlee Matlin

Rita Moreno

Reese Witherspoon

Steven Yuen

Zendaya

The Oscar’s begin at 8pm EST on ABC with the pre-show “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” kicking off at 6:30pm EST.

