Who Is Performing at the 2021 Oscars Tonight?

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on ABC tonight at 8pm EST. As tradition dictates, there will be performances of each nomination for Best Original Song.

It’s a year of firsts for the Oscars, with a new venue and a two-month delay due to COVID-19. The musical performances have not been spared from COVID-era changes. All Best Original Song nominee performances will be taped in advance and aired on the pre-show, “Oscars: Into the Spotlight”, which starts at 6:30pm EST.

Four of the five musical performances will be recorded at the Dolby Family Terrace in Los Angeles and one will be recorded in Húsavík, Iceland. Here is a full list of the 2021 Oscars performers, as announced by ABC.

H.E.R.

Performing “Fight for You” from the biographical drama “Judas and the Black Messiah” is singer-songwriter and three-time Grammy winner, H.E.R. The 23-year old co-wrote the Oscar-nominated song with composer Dernst Emile II and lyricist Tiara Thomas. H.E.R. performed the song on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, April 12th.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” tells the story of activist and former chairman of the Black Panther Party, Fred Hampton. Live for Live Music reports that H.E.R. told Fallon, “when people hear this song, the idea was for them to be hopeful and to know that there is hope for our future.”

Celeste and Daniel Pemberton

British singer and songwriter Celeste will be performing “Hear My Voice” with composer Daniel Pemberton. Celeste and Pemberton co-wrote the song for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Pemberton wrote the music and collaborated with Celeste on the lyrics.

Celeste performed “Hear My Voice” with an orchestra behind her on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February. In a conversation with Sir Elton John on his Apple Music show “Rocket Hour Chat”, Celeste told the musical icon that she and Pemberton co-wrote much of the song from a distance, through phone calls and WhatsApp messaging.

Molly Sandén

Swedish pop singer Molly Sandén will be performing “Húsavík” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” It will be the only performance of the night pre-recorded in a foreign country: Iceland.

The song was written by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Gransson. Kotecha, an American composer who has written songs for Ariana Grande and and One Direction also served as Executive Music Producer for the offbeat comedy. In an interview with AwardsWatch, Kotecha explained that they blended Molly Sandén’s voice with the actress Rachel McAdam’s voice for the film version of the song. McAdams and Will Ferrell play Icelandic singers in the film.

Laura Pausini and Diane Warren

Performing “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” is Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and American songwriter and Grammy winner, Diane Warren. Warren wrote the music for the song and collaborated with Pausini on the lyrics.

“Io Si (Seen)” won the Golden Globe earlier this year for Best Original Song. It was Diane Warren’s second Golden Globe, having previously won in 2011 for “You Haven’t Seen the Best of Me” from “Burlesque.”

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. is the sole performer of the evening who also acted in a nominated film. He will be performing “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”, in which he plays the legendary singer-songwriter Sam Cooke.

Odom Jr. became a household name after originating the role of Aaron Burr in the smash hit musical, “Hamilton.” He co-wrote the Oscar nominated song “Speak Now” with Sam Ashworth. In September 2020, Odom Jr. told Entertainment Weekly that the film’s producers were “always very interested in whomever was cast as Sam (being) the person that would write the song for the movie.”

Tune into “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” tonight at 6:30pm EST to catch all the performances.

