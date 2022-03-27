Oscars 2022 Time & Channel: When to Watch the Academy Awards

Tonight is the 94th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, celebrating the best films of the last year. It will feature a star-studded lineup of hosts, presenters and performers.

So where do the Oscars take place? What channel will broadcast it? What time does it start?

Here is what you need to know:

OSCARS 2022 DATE & TIME: The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 5 p.m. Pacific time.

OSCARS 2022 CHANNEL: The 94th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and its broadcast outlets. It will also be available “in more than 200 territories worldwide,” according to a press release.

OSCARS 2022 RED CARPET TIME & SCHEDULE: “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will precede the 94th Academy Awards, airing on ABC at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time and 3:30 Pacific time. The Oscars announced the 90-minute special will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J and Brandon Maxwell and “feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.”

E! will also cover the Oscars leading up to the ceremony. “E!’s Brunch at the Oscars” will air at 2 p.m. Eastern time, followed by “E! Live From the Red Carpet” at 5 p.m. Eastern time and “Red Carpet Rundown” at 7 p.m. Eastern time. E! will follow up the award show with its “E! After Party” at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

OSCARS 2022 LOCATION: The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles, California.

OSCARS 2022 HOSTS: After years of not having a host, the 94th Academy Awards will see the trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes pick up the mantle.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” Producer Will Packer said in a press release. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

OSCARS 2022 PRESENTERS: The presenters at the 94th Academy Awards include Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn.

OSCARS 2022 PERFORMERS: The 94th Academy Awards will feature the performances of four of the five “Best Original Song” nominees. They include Beyoncé performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard;” Sebastián Yatra performing “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto;” Billie Eilish and FINNEAS performing “No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” and Reba McEntire performing “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”

The ceremony will also feature the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.” It will feature the movie’s stars, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero, and Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

The Oscars also announced special performances by an All-Star Band “featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and genre-spanning pianist Robert Glasper,” DJ D-Nice and The Samples, “a vocal group led by Jason White.”

